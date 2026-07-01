Panthers may have locked up Jalen Coker before the NFL caught on

The Carolina Panthers value wide receiver Jalen Coker highly. Any remaining doubts were quashed when general manager Dan Morgan gave him a decent contract extension, but his overall talent continues to be overlooked nationally.

That narrative might be changing.

Coker got the NFL's attention with a sensational end to the 2025 campaign, culminating in a standout showing in Carolina's wild-card playoff defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. Staying healthy is the key to his success, but the Panthers saw enough in the player to warrant a much larger financial commitment.

Carolina Panthers believed in Jalen Coker long before anyone else did

The former Holy Cross star is now firmly entrenched as the No. 2 receiver behind Tetairoa McMillan. At 24, there is scope for further improvement, and this represents a sound investment in the future. If Coker becomes what the Panthers anticipate throughout this deal, it won't be long before his exploits are recognized more frequently.

Momentum is building around Coker. Kristopher Knox of The Bleacher Report recently added to it, placing him fifth among the NFL's most underrated wide receivers heading into the 2026 campaign.

He's not alone.

The league is starting to wake up. They missed the boat when Coker slipped through the cracks during the 2024 NFL Draft, allowing Morgan to scoop him up in undrafted free agency. This was a shrewd move, and the way he's surged above first-round pick Xavier Legette and others speaks volumes.

Coker takes absolutely nothing for granted, which is the catalyst behind his rise. He had to fight for everything as an undrafted free agent, enduring some frustrating setbacks on the injury front along the way. The resolve was impressive. The progress speaks for itself, and there is now a genuine trust in the pass-catcher to come through when it matters most.

Continuity is important to Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. They have developed a strong reputation for developing players and extending those who prove their worth. Coker is now the latest, but this vote of confidence has only made him hungrier to excel moving forward.

Fans are quietly confident about the Panthers' outlook next season, fresh off their NFC South championship triumph. Coker will be a big part of any offensive success that comes their way, and there is a good chance his contract extension will look pretty cheap when it's all said and done.

The receiver might be underrated in the wider league sense, but nobody associated with the Panthers needs reminding about who Coker is and what he can potentially become.

The NFL will figure it out eventually. But Panthers fans have known for a long time.