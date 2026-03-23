Panthers make aggressive moves in exceptional 7-round mock draft haul

Carolina Panthers draft Dontay Corleone

Defensive Line | Cincinnati Bearcats

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 158

The Carolina Panthers inevitably released A'Shawn Robinson as part of cost-cutting measures. They had a surplus on the defensive line, with Bobby Brown III or Cam Jackson set to fill the void. But it might be worth Carolina looking for a cheaper depth option to further bolster the depth chart.

Evero runs a 3-4 base front. Robinson lined up at the nose tackle spot more often than not in 2025. He performed well enough, but the production didn't match the paycheck.

Brown and Jackson will get the first shot. However, someone with Dontay Corleone's physical attributes could be an enticing proposition at this stage of the draft. He was an immovable object against the run in college. The Cincinnati product boasts enough core strength to absorb double-teams while also boasting the explosive power to move the pile.

Corleone is the prototypical nose tackle build. There are limitations as a pass-rusher, but the Panthers wouldn't be tasking him with much of that in this scenario.

Carolina Panthers draft Trey Zuhn III

Center | Texas A&M Aggies

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 159

Carolina was forced to shuffle along the offensive line this offseason. Ikem Ekwonu's injury saw Dan Morgan acquire left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency on an immensely favorable deal. The front-office leader also needed to think quickly at the center position after Cade Mays departed for the Detroit Lions.

Luke Fortner came in on a one-year deal, and it'll be interesting to see how he fares in pursuit of a bigger commitment this time next year. The Panthers cannot leave anything to chance, so finding a development project to learn behind the veteran should be considered at some stage.

That brings Trey Zuhn III under the microscope. The Texas A&M prospect has the size, length, and physicality to be an NFL starter over time. His feet and quick-twitch movements are good for a man his size, though some technical refinements are needed before confidence increases.

Carolina Panthers draft Jakobe Thomas

Safety | Miami Hurricanes

Round No. 6 | Pick No. 200

The Panthers could end up taking a safety much higher than this. Dan Morgan didn't address the position group with urgency in free agency. Carolina re-signed Nick Scott, but that's about all right now.

Tre'von Moehrig is the alpha in Carolina's safety room. Lathan Ransom's rookie flashes suggest there could be more to come. Scott performed better than expected last season, but the limitations can complicate matters.

Nobody would be shocked if Morgan spent one of his Day 2 picks on a safety. If he opts to bide his time, Jakobe Thomas could be a possible steal after a standout campaign with the Miami Hurricanes in 2025.

Thomas was a driving force in Miami's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. His five interceptions displayed his ball-hawk credentials. His 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and 76 tackles showcased his good work closer to the line of scrimmage.