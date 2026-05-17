Panthers may regret giving Rico Dowdle another reason to erupt

Veteran running back Rico Dowdle bet on himself with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, signing a one-year deal. This was a shrewd move, with his strong campaign overall resulting in a modest yet lucrative financial commitment from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

And one NFL analyst believes the Panthers may regret letting Dowdle walk.

Dowdle burst onto the scene, performing exceptionally well when significant responsibilities were placed in his hands. There was a three or four-week stretch where the South Carolina product was as good as any running back in the league. Unfortunately, his production dipped down the stretch, and the Panthers began decreasing his workload as Chuba Hubbard regained form.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers may regret letting Rico Dowdle leave in free agency

That did not go unnoticed by Dowdle, who became increasingly frustrated. There was almost no chance of him returning, and Alex Kay of The Bleacher Report is confident the backfield force can excel in Pittsburgh as the lead option.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers got one of the steals of the 2026 offseason with their signing of Rico Dowdle.

"Dowdle has a history of thriving in a McCarthy offense, tallying 1,328 yards and five scores on 274 touches from scrimmage for the Dallas Cowboys two years ago. With his blend of physicality, explosiveness and consistency, Dowdle will be the perfect do-it-all back for the Steelers in 2026."

Dowdle always plays with a chip on his shoulder. Even after getting some extra financial security with the Steelers, that won't change. As for the Panthers? They have the options required to ensure his loss won't be felt whatsoever.

The Panthers should get more from Hubbard next time around. There is also the return to health of Jonathon Brooks, a second-round pick in 2024 who's missed most of his two-year NFL journey so far with frustrating torn ACLs. Trevor Etienne has promise, and A.J. Dillon provides veteran depth after joining the club this spring.

That should suffice, especially if Brooks suffers no more problems on the health front. The offensive line got an injection of energy with first-round pick Monroe Freeling and fifth-rounder Sam Hecht, which is another positive. Even so, if the backs flounder and Dowdle goes on to shine in Pittsburgh as Kay expects, there may be a few fans wondering why more wasn't done to keep him around.

And for a player who's always looking for ways to motivate himself, Dowdle will no doubt use this as even more fuel for his fire.