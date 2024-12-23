Carolina Panthers' mock draft choice applies pressure on failing edge rushers

The Carolina Panthers have two games remaining of another season that promised much but delivered little. A large majority of fans have already focused their attention on the upcoming offseason, which is a pivotal one for general manager Dan Morgan.

Carolina's front office leader has a lot of hard work ahead. Morgan wanted to put the Panthers in a more profitable long-term position during his first few months at the helm. That was accomplished successfully, but how the franchise kicks on in 2025 will determine how long this rebuild is going to take.

David Tepper is willing to give the project time based on his comments earlier this week. That provides everyone with a sense of rare calmness heading into the recruitment period. Morgan must repay this faith by finding the right free agents and draft prospects to strengthen problem position groups.

Things haven't been great defensively this season. With Bryce Young demonstrating improvements and this year's quarterback class not exactly stacked with talent, Morgan could spend his first-round selection on a premium talent on this side of the football.

Carolina Panthers bolster edge rushing room with Abdul Carter in 2025 mock draft

Jacob Infante from Pro Football Network lent further weight to this notion. The analyst thought Carolina's failing pass rush could benefit from the presence of Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Looking at his incredible displays this season and scope for further improvements, it's not hard to see why.

"The Panthers have struggled getting sacks this season, which isn’t necessarily surprising. They lost the three players that had the biggest sack totals in 2023, giving them some pretty big holes up front. The 2025 NFL Draft should provide them a chance to plug those holes. Abdul Carter’s elite athleticism makes him a force to be reckoned with off the edge, as does his high motor and his quick and active hands at the point of attack. He showcased some serious flashes in 2023, but he converted that into substantial production in 2024. He has an All-Pro ceiling due to his physical tools and should be considered the top edge rusher in a class that has several high-end prospects at the position." Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network

Carter did his chances of being among the first names called next spring no harm at all to kick off the Nittany Lions' college football playoff quest. The pass-rusher was nothing short of phenomenal versus SMU, causing significant disruption through his unique blend of size, speed, technical prowess, and anticipation. These traits have been sorely missed in Carolina's edge rushing room this season.

Big changes could be coming to this area of the field. D.J. Wonnum seems safe after flashing promise since his return from injury. Jadeveon Clowney should also be around. After that, all bets are off.

Adding a player of Carter's caliber — someone who's drawn comparisons to Micah Parsons — represents an immediate upgrade. He's a genuine game-changer capable of taking over any contest when early momentum is generated. That won't be as easy in the pros, but his exceptional gifts should transition smoothly.

There is a lot of evaluating to do and needs could change depending on the free-agent acquisitions. But if the pick ends up being Carter, nobody should be complaining too much.

