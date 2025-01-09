Panthers must capitalize on 49ers' cap crisis with perfect defensive line addition

This is no secret to anyone who followed the Carolina Panthers closely throughout the campaign. Their defense desperately needs a significant makeover when the 2025 recruitment period commences.

Ejiro Evero's unit endured a year that will go down in the record books — for all the wrong reasons. The Panthers gave up the most points in a single season in NFL history. Their run defense was a league-worst by more than 30 yards per game. Aside from ascending cornerback Jaycee Horn and some encouraging progress from the edge rushers once D.J. Wonnum came back, there were very few positives.

One can point to the injuries sustained by Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson as reasons for their failure. But even if this influential duo had been available, it wouldn't have turned the tide to mask all their problems.

The Panthers are keeping faith with Evero. Dave Canales remained adamant that his 3-4 base scheme was not the issue this season. Acquiring the talent to execute his system effectively is arguably the biggest priority above all else this spring.

Javon Hargrave's pending release should interest Carolina Panthers

One perfect candidate to bolster the defensive front is about to become available. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch conceded that Javon Hargrave will need to be released to ease their salary-cap burden. However, the NFC West team wants to bring him back on a significantly reduced salary at some stage.

"We do have some challenges and so this doesn't mean we can't compete for his services. Rather than waiting until post-June 1 and being [out of luck] because free agency already happened, it gives him an opportunity to go see what his market is. And that may include us. … We know Javon. He's on a good track coming back from his injury. And would we be interested in having him? Of course. Is that something we can come to an agreement on and is it something that fits in our plans? We will see." John Lynch via ESPN

Lynch might want to bring him back. Whether he can pull it off or not is another matter.

Hargrave had trouble staying healthy this season. He featured in just three games and San Francisco missed his presence greatly en route to missing the postseason. With quarterback Brock Purdy looking for a lucrative long-term deal, cost-cutting measures are required at other position groups.

The Niners had a window of opportunity with Purdy's seventh-round rookie contract and couldn't get the job done. Things will be more difficult from here on, so Hargrave won't be the only one deemed surplus to requirements ahead of time.

Carolina would need to ensure that Hargrave's injury issues aren't going to linger, but this represents an outstanding addition to Evero's 3-4 front alongside Brown and A'Shawn Robinson. The former third-round pick is a genuine game-wrecker at the peak of his powers. Even though he'll be 32 years old next season, it's a chance worth taking if the price is right.

Hargrave is also no stranger to the region. The two-time Pro Bowler hails from Salisbury, North Carolina. He attended North Rowan High School before going on to South Carolina State University. A situation could emerge where he takes the Jadeveon Clowney route, wanting to play closer to home at the tail-end of his career.

That could tip the scales in Carolina's favor. They are also a team on the up, which is only going to help their chances of finding the right reinforcements.

Watch this space…

