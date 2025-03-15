Carolina Panthers NFL Draft 2025: Jack Sawyer Scouting Report

Once again, the Carolina Panthers are looking to bolster their ranks at edge rusher as Ejiro Evero’s defense looks to improve on a woeful showing in 2024.

Many have touted Carolina as going defense in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft. But as the first week of free agency comes to an end, the Panthers haven't addressed the wide receiver position. This opens the door for a pass catcher to be taken at No. 8.

If this is the case, could they look to Jack Sawyer later on?

As many fans know, the Panthers' defense was terrible in 2024. That included rushing the passer, with just 32 total sacks on the season — 30th in the league behind only the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. A’Shawn Robinson and Jadeveon Clowney led the team with 5.5 sacks each.

There was a marked improvement when D.J. Wonnum made his debut. The former South Carolina man has four sacks in eight starts. With a full offseason of work, he can hopefully get toward double-digit sacks in 2025.

Regardless of this, the Panthers still need an edge rusher.

The return of Derrick Brown and additions of both Bobby Brown III and Tershwn Wharton should see the defensive line get after the quarterback with more regularity. But make no mistake, improvements are still needed off the edge.

In this scouting report, we’ll break down if Sawyer is the man to help the Panthers' pass-rushing woes.

Jack Sawyer 2025 Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Recruitment: 5-star prospect, No. 1 nationally (ESPN)

Positives

Strong run defense

Coming off a huge run in Ohio State’s national championship run

Accurate hand movements

A deep array of pass-rush moves.

Sawyer was an early enrolee at Ohio State and made an immediate impact with three sacks, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. His production increased on a year-on-year basis. By the end of the 2023 campaign, he was touted as a potential Day 2 pick.

He chose to stay in school for his senior year and reaped the rewards. Sawyer ended the season with nine sacks, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries — two of which were returned for touchdowns. The edge force was key in Ohio State's run to the national title as he received second-team All-Big-10 honors.

During the Buckeyes' playoff run, Sawyer was dominant with 4.5 sacks and six pass breakups. His biggest moment came in the Cotton Bowl against Texas. With the Longhorns deep in Ohio State territory looking to tie the game late, he stripped quarterback Quinn Ewyers (his former roommate in Columbus) and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown.

Sawyer has been tested regularly against NFL-level competition, not only in the Big 10 but in Ohio State’s playoff run. The player's production has improved — something which will be a positive for NFL teams. The player is strong and sets the edge well in the run game to further raise intrigue.

He also possesses a wide array of pass rush moves, using swims rips, and cross chops to get after the quarterback. While Sawyer may lack true speed, his strong hands more than compensate for this.

Sawyer has been touted by many as a true Day 1 contributor. Other edges with higher athletic ceilings could see the player slide from round one. But his production in the Big 10 and refined skillset are enough to ensure he'll be a second-round selection at worst.

Weaknesses

Average athleticism

Poor bend for an edge rusher

Lacks up field burst in run pursuit

Shorter arms.

Jack Sawyer NFL Player Comparison: Sam Hubbard

Sam Hubbard has a very similar athletic profile to Sawyer. Looking at his profile ahead of the 2018 draft, it is remarkably aligned.

Hubbard had the right build for the pros but lacked the upside in athleticism to make him one of the elite pass rushers coming out of the 2018 class. He was eventually a third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent his entire career before retiring earlier this year.

The Cincinnati native was the perfect example of a solid if not spectacular starter in his NFL career. Hubbard never topped double-digit sacks, but he notched six or more sacks in five of his seven years in the league.

If the Panthers draft Sawyer and he turns into a solid starter, that would be classed as a success for Dan Morgan and the front office.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis