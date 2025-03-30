Carolina Panthers NFL Draft 2025: Quincy Riley Scouting Report

The Carolina Panthers are committed to fixing the defense. We have seen them dump major investments into the front seven, and most analysts expect them to keep investing early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One position the Panthers have yet to address is cornerback. They re-signed Mike Jackson Sr., bringing him back on a two-year deal. Is he the long-term answer, though?

Carolina quietly believes they need more and are seemingly looking to target options in the draft. The Panthers have scheduled a private visit with Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley, a Senior Bowl standout who's expected to be an early Day 3 selection.

That seems like a good time to take a closer look at Riley's credentials in this scouting report.

Quincy Riley 2025 Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 194 pounds

40-yard dash time: 4.48 seconds Recruitment: 3-star (high school and transfer)

Positives

Patient Feet and mirroring ability

Plays well on the boundary and at the nickel

Identifies and passes off routes well in zone coverage

Good punch in press coverage

Triggers well

Riley caught my eye at the Senior Bowl. He made a ton of plays on the ball and even came away with some interceptions. I instantly got shades of his former teammate Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who turned heads last year to surge up draft boards and have a great rookie season.

The Louisville prospect is all over the field, playing mostly boundary cornerback but also moving inside when needed for certain matchups. He has an exceptional feel in zone coverage, smoothly passing off routes and slamming shut throwing windows.

He is just as good playing forward as he is in his backpedal. Riley breaks on routes, promptly triggering when he sees quarterbacks begin their throwing motion.

Riley is not limited to only zone coverage. What impressed me the most was how well he was in press-man and even off-man situations. His feet are routinely in sync with his eyes letting him mirror his opponent as if he’s the tethered version of the receiver from that one Jordan Peele movie.

Almost Devin Haney-esque, Riley uses his jab to neutralize receivers' speed, allowing him to stay in their hips and make plays on the ball.

Negatives

Literally anything in the run game

Long and recovery speed

Can give up too much cushion in zone coverage

I was initially surprised by the Panthers' interest in Riley because, on tape, he was a liability in the run game.

Riley rarely wraps up after making contact with ball carriers and is best as an ankle biter in the open field. He also takes less-than-ideal angles, leading to explosive plays and missed tackles or guys running by him untouched.

He also doesn't play with violence when in position to make a tackle, usually dropping his eyes and letting his shoulder bounce off oncoming runners. Riley doesn't seem like the type of player Carolina has described as a fit, at least from a run-stopping standpoint.

There are not many negatives in coverage. I don't like how much cushion he allows in zone coverage on occasion. Riley can get turned around when he is playing off-man and doesn't have his eyes on receivers, which is not uncommon, but it did lead to catches being allowed.

I also wonder how Riley will hold up against faster-footed wideouts. With suspect recovery speed and the tendency to allow cushion when he doesn't get hands-on, I could see some explosive plays being allowed.

Quincy Riley NFL Player Comparison: Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

I do not believe in scouting the helmet and hate when others do it, but the similarities between the two are too wonderful to ignore.

From playing in the same scheme at Louisville to lighting up the Senior Bowl and flying up boards, they are practically living the same pre-draft life. Both Riley and Brownlee play best when they have their hands and eyes on the receiver. They can make plays on the ball and bring scheme versatility to the table.

Brownlee is much better in run defense coming forward and being a sound tackler at the NFL level, which is not the case for Riley. Yet every other part of their games align.

Riley could be a late-round steal for a team the same way his former teammate Brownlee was for the Tennessee Titans.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis