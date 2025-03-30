Panthers' not-so-secret weapon tipped to spearhead NFC South title tilt in 2025

The Carolina Panthers focused their primary investments on the defensive side of the football this offseason. That was the right call to make, but one analyst believes an overlooked offensive addition could springboard head coach Dave Canales' squad to greater heights next time around.

Morgan didn't give the offense much attention in free agency. He re-signed all the major contributors from their much-improved offensive line, retaining continuity around quarterback Bryce Young heading into a crucial Year 3 of his professional career. Big money went into improving the defense, but there was enough change left over to give the backfield another major boost with a proven performer.

After the Panthers released Miles Sanders with one year remaining on his deal as expected, most thought Morgan would find a cost-effective replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft with one of his nine selections. The front-office leader had other ideas, signing Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal after going over 1,000 rushing yards for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

This comes with significant intrigue. Dowdle is an explosive presence capable of turning the smallest crease into a lofty gain. He's a pass-catching asset out of the backfield and is a willing blocker in pass protection to further enhance his influence.

Rico Dowdle expected to make big impact for the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard could be a dynamic one-two punch that will enable Canales to implement his run-first philosophy behind an offensive line capable of carving open running lanes at will. This was a notion supported by Ben Cooper from Pro Football Focus, who named the former South Carolina standout as the signing that could have the most upside when it's all said and done.

"While the Panthers made several splash signings, big contracts leave little room for upside. [Rico] Dowdle will make just $3 million in base salary in 2025 after establishing himself as a top-16 running back in yards after contact per attempt (3.28), 10-plus-yard runs (26) and missed tackles forced (45) last season. Dowdle likely won’t supplant Chuba Hubbard, but they could form a valuable one-two punch as Bryce Young looks to build on a promising end to his second NFL season." Ben Cooper

Dowdle was probably looking for a lengthier commitment in free agency, but this isn't a bad situation, all things considered. It brings the Asheville native closer to home with an opportunity to cash in with the Panthers or elsewhere if he can build on his newly acquired momentum. This also provides Carolina with a stop-gap in 2025 until Jonathon Brooks is ready to return from another torn ACL.

The Panthers should bolster their pass-catching weapons around Young during the draft. One couldn't completely dismiss the possibility of Morgan finding a running back prospect on Day 3, especially considering there is no real threat outside of Dowdle and Hubbard on the depth chart.

Hopes are high that Dowdle can make a difference. This might be a short-term relationship between the player and the Panthers, but there's nothing to suggest it cannot become mutually beneficial if he embraces the challenge and is used effectively by Canales.

If not, then the Panthers can move off him with minimal fuss next spring.

