Panthers pass on Travis Hunter, address biggest need in 2025 NFL mock draft

The Carolina Panthers are unlikely to use their first-round pick on a replacement for quarterback Bryce Young. Their three-win 2024 campaign could be enough to give head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan a shot to pick the best possible prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Two of the players who have a shot at earning that hypothetical title are Colorado two-way Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Both have the potential to be immediate Day 1 starters who fill positions of need for Carolina.

Morgan will have a very difficult decision to make if both Hunter and Graham are on the board when Carolina picks. If the Panthers are set on getting the most immediate value for a budding young roster in a very weak division, this 2025 NFL Mock Draft could be the best outline for the front office to follow.

Carolina Panthers 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

It remains to be seen how good Graham will be in the pros, but there is seemingly almost no chance he is going to be bad. With Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown returning from injury, this dominant duo could lock down the interior for most of the next decade in Carolina.

Graham is not only an elite run-stuffer who can power through blocks and move well in open space, but he has oodles of potential as an interior pass rusher. The Michigan star is the best defensive tackle prospect in years to emerge from the college ranks. Carolina will have a tough time justifying not picking him.

Round 2, Pick 52: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Missing out on Hunter will deprive the Panthers of a chance to improve one of the worst secondaries in the league. Thanks to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that secured Carolina a second-round pick, they could add a player like Trey Amos, who has Pro Bowl potential if developed.

The All-SEC cornerback is a bit raw. Amos is not the best tackler and has shown some very volatile results in zone coverage. Where he stands out is at the line of scrimmage, as he can lock down receivers by jamming them while also playing the run well.

In a slightly below-average cornerback class, Amos is a Day 2 name who stands out.

Round 3, Pick 67: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Young's improvements have taken him from unplayably bad to just regular bad when compared to the rest of the league. Even if the Panthers are optimistic about what the signal-caller can do in his third pro season, they need to make sure their backup plan is rock-solid in case his growth starts to flatline.

Carson Beck, who was regarded as a possible No. 1 pick before the season, has fallen due to problems with his decision-making and performance against top competition. The bones of a strong quarterback are still there. The 6-foot-4 gunslinger with a strong arm and aggressive mindset could help guard against a possible Young regression or flatline.

