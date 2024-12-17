Travis Hunter hype train leaves the station after Dave Canales' comments

The Carolina Panthers have three games left in 2024. With the franchise languishing at 3-11, fans have already turned their attention to another pivotal offseason.

General manager Dan Morgan inherited a huge mess. He steadied the ship, taking short-term financial hits for long-term gain. His flurry of trade activity also sees the Panthers well-stocked in terms of draft options next spring.

Carolina has nine picks as it stands. They are also projected to have a top-three selection after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. With quarterback Bryce Young showing more promise since coming back into the starting lineup, Morgan could decide to strengthen other areas in need of reinforcements.

This isn't the strongest quarterback class with prospects such as Drew Allar going back to college. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants — the only two teams ahead of Carolina in the order right now — are desperate for a young signal-caller. That could leave the Panthers with their pick of the rest depending on how things shake out.

That brings Travis Hunter into the equation.

The dynamic two-way star took college football by storm at Colorado this season en route to the Heisman Trophy. He's a unique prospect who wants to play both ways at the next level. Whether this is a luxury that teams can afford is another matter.

Dave Canales' comments raise Carolina Panthers fan excitement over Travis Hunter

Dave Canales was asked about the potential for Hunter to play wide receiver and cornerback in the pros. The head coach acknowledged it would be tough, but it's an intriguing proposition to have all the same.

"I think about Deion Sanders, you know? He has his way to do it, you know? Coach Prime, he's [Travis Hunter] is right there with someone who could mentor him to do some of that. I think it would be a challenge. I think it would be a good challenge — a good problem to talk through for any team to get a player of that caliber." Dave Canales

Canales' praise and the obvious glint in his eye when speaking about Hunter suggests he'll be high on Carolina's shortlist. Debates will rage in the coming months about where the player is best suited in the NFL. What cannot be disputed is the immense athletic attributes he brings to the table.

These comments inevitably came with excitement among the fanbase. He is arguably the best player in this class. There's an obvious need to improve the defensive trenches, but difference-makers like Hunter don't come along every day. If he's available when Carolina goes on the clock, a serious discussion will be had.

Picking and choosing the spots with Hunter seems like a realistic scenario. Deploying him as a cornerback who can come into offenses sporadically would aid his early development. How he fares at either position will determine his long-term outlook.

It's been a long time since the Panthers had someone this exciting. Hunter has the swagger and elite-level traits that are hard not to love. Carolina's season has been another disappointment, but this wouldn't be a bad consolation prize by any stretch of the imagination.

Drafting Hunter is just the start. Finding the right formula to put his exceptional skills to maximum use is the trickiest conundrum.

