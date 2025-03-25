Carolina Panthers pitched to make daring pre-draft trade for polarizing veteran

Dan Morgan's been reluctant to part ways with capital in the trade market since becoming general manager. One analyst believes that could change with a daring pre-draft raid for a polarizing veteran on defense.

The Carolina Panthers made one big trade move last offseason, acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was an unmitigated disaster, but at least Morgan got something back in return before he went completely off the rails. And it shouldn't prevent the front-office leader from capitalizing on opportunities if they arrive.

Morgan's main priority this offseason was fixing the defense. He spent large sums to get reinforcements onto the defensive front seven and pulled off a coup by landing standout safety Tre'von Moehrig. That's a promising start, but complacency cannot become an issue regarding further upgrades.

Carolina Panthers linked with pre-draft trade for cornerback Jack Jones

Carolina is well-positioned to do just that during the 2025 NFL Draft. Morgan has nine selections as it stands and hinted at moving back for even more assets. That provides the Panthers with flexibility, but Moe Moton from The Bleacher Report thought they could solve a need by sacrificing one of their late-round picks for Jack Jones.

The analyst thought a seventh-round pick would be enough to prise the veteran cornerback from the Las Vegas Raiders, especially considering Jones' biggest supporter — head coach Antonio Pierce — was fired and replaced by Pete Carroll.

"The Panthers fielded the league's worst defense last season, giving up the most points and yards. They need upgrades on all three levels of the unit, and a trade could help them. Jack Jones had an up-and-down 2024 campaign. The Raiders' lead cornerback registered 16 pass breakups and three interceptions, but he allowed eight touchdowns and a 98.5 passer rating. Raiders' new lead skipper Pete Carroll tends to favor bigger defensive backs. At 5'11", 175 pounds, Jones may be available for a late-round pick, and if he is, Carolina should make a move for him to bolster its secondary. Jones, 27, would reunite with former Raiders safety Tre'Von Moehrig, who signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Panthers." Moe Moton

Jones was picked up off waivers by the Raiders during the 2023 campaign after being deemed surplus to requirements on the New England Patriots. He was solid if not spectacular last season. Whether he'll move the needle all that much remains to be seen.

The Panthers did something similar last summer. Dane Jackson's injury forced Morgan into a pivot. He traded for cornerback Mike Jackson Sr., sending seventh-rounder Michael Barrett to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the proven performer.

This was an outstanding piece of business. Jackson became an important part of the team's defensive plans and was one of the very few shining lights to emerge from a woeful defensive unit. Morgan rewarded him accordingly with a two-year, $10.5 million extension with a $4 million signing bonus and $7.7 million guaranteed.

Jones would have the same low-risk attached. He recently turned 27 years old, which fits into Carolina's ethos of players under 30 who could have long-term upside. What Morgan must figure out is whether he can get a better player with his seventh-round pick if that's all it will take.

Time will tell…

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis