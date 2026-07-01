3 Panthers players facing a role squeeze that feels hard to escape

General manager Dan Morgan believes the Carolina Panthers are close to becoming a real contender after years of languishing in the NFL wilderness. His moves throughout the offseason reflected this, and anyone who doesn't respond to the challenge will quickly fall by the wayside.

The Panthers have raised urgency. They have strong depth across the board. It is a relatively young roster ascending at the right time, coming off an NFC South championship triumph and their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Everything looks promising, and fans are confident this can become the start of a prosperous era. The next step is challenging for Super Bowls — the most difficult of all. As such, Morgan and head coach Dave Canales won't hesitate to make the necessary changes.

While these three Panthers players will be on the roster, their roles could be reduced as Carolina aims to make its presence felt en route to a long-awaited winning record next season.

Carolina Panthers players who could be set for reduced roles in 2026

Chau Smith-Wade - DB

The Panthers have Corey Thornton back from injury, and the 2025 undrafted free agent already looks like the frontrunner to start at the nickel cornerback spot. That's not set in stone, but his size, physicality, and impressive offseason work offer reasons for optimism.

That doesn't bode well for Chau Smith-Wade's chances. The former Washington State standout seems to be behind Thornton in the pecking order right now. Carolina is experimenting with the defensive back as its coverage safety alongside Tre'von Moehrig, which might be his only shot at securing starting-caliber involvement next season.

Xavier Legette - WR

The Panthers have lost faith in Xavier Legette. The wide receiver may not have come close to reaching the heights expected of a first-round pick as yet, but Carolina believes he can still be of use. Trade rumors are nothing more than that right now, but some team insiders believe that could change if the South Carolina product doesn't make the improvements needed.

Legette is focusing on what he can control. He's done well over Carolina's offseason program, but the hard work is just getting started. And with third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II looking for his fair share of reps right out of the gate, the No. 32 pick in 2024 has a real fight on his hands.

Patrick Jones II - OLB

Morgan worked hard to improve his edge-rushing options this offseason, and he had one primary target in mind. Jaelan Phillips was the biggest priority signing in free agency, and it took a four-year, $120 million deal to get him on board. That completely changes the dynamic, which won't be good news for everybody.

This brings Patrick Jones II's outlook under the microscope.

The veteran performed well last season before a back injury ended his campaign early. He's now healthy, but with Phillips, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen also aiming to make a splash, being a strong rotational presence might be the best he can hope for.