Panthers projected to lose sweepstakes for ascending free-agent edge rusher

Adding to the defense is a concrete certainty for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. There's a growing belief that Dan Morgan is going to be bold in his pursuit of marquee free-agent acquisitions to provide an immediate boost.

Nobody associated with the Panthers wants to suffer the same defensive embarrassment they were faced with in 2024. Ejiro Evero's unit was woefully inept from start to finish, giving up the most single-season points in NFL history and conceding more than 3,000 rushing yards. That came after Morgan didn't invest enough to provide his defensive coordinator with the tools needed to implement his 3-4 scheme effectively.

The Panthers need help everywhere. Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown are the two foundational pieces. Jadeveon Clowney, Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, and D.J. Wonnum should feature prominently, but all bets are off aside from that. Morgan must treat the defense with the same urgency he did on offense during his first recruitment period at the helm.

Rumors are swirling as expected at this time of year. Milton Williams is a name that comes up frequently. The Panthers might also turn to his current Philadelphia Eagles teammate for immediate edge-rushing assistance.

Carolina Panthers tipped to lose out in Josh Sweat free-agent sweepstakes

David Newton from ESPN thought the Panthers could make Josh Sweat an intriguing offer when the legal tampering window opens. Morgan wouldn't be alone in coveting the former fourth-round pick, with the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Commanders also projected to throw their hat into the ring.

"The Panthers want to rebuild the defensive front the way they did with the offensive line last season. Adding an edge rusher such as [Josh] Sweat -- who has 33 sacks over the past three seasons -- makes sense. Nobody on the Panthers had more than 5.5 sacks last season on a unit that ranked 29th in total sacks with 32. Sweat is headed into his prime, and he played in a 3-4 scheme -- similar to what the Panthers used last season -- under Vic Fangio in Philly."

Upon examination of the hypothetical offers and destinations, ESPN insider Dan Graziano thought the Panthers would lose out to the Commanders in the Sweat sweepstakes. Of course, it's all hearsay, but Morgan should be aware of the extreme competition he'll have for the Florida State product if they decide to pursue the possibility.

Sweat's going to cash in, that's not up for discussion. He's coming off a sensational campaign with the Eagles, playing a leading role in their Super Bowl triumph. His performance on the biggest stage of all versus the Kansas City Chiefs only added more dollars to his demands.

Just what Sweat will command on the open market is anyone's guess. Somewhere in the $20 million per season region couldn't be dismissed if a bidding war is instigated for his services. Carolina needs to structure its contracts creatively with just $29.86 million in salary-cap space, but the time for half measures on the defensive side is over.

It'll be fascinating to watch how the Panthers navigate free agency this year. Whether it's Sweat or other possibilities, anything but significant defensive reinforcements is organizational malpractice.

