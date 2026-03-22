Panthers pulled into divisive trade idea that doesn’t sit right with everyone

General manager Dan Morgan promised bold moves to improve the defense when free agency opened up, and he delivered accordingly. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL's attention, but there is more hard work ahead before on-field preparations for the new campaign begin.

The Panthers have some extra flexibility the rest of the way. They have seven draft picks, but there isn't much money available right now. That could change through releases and restructures, which Morgan will no doubt consider as he moves Carolina into the next stage of his grand plans for contention.

And one NFL analyst believes there could be room for the Panthers to make a blockbuster trade to speed up their dreams of contending.

Carolina Panthers urged to make daring trade for Daron Payne, but it seems unlikely

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided thought calling the Washington Commanders to see what it could take to land Daron Payne might be a good idea. This wouldn't be cheap on the financial side, but adding him to Ejiro Evero's defensive front would cause severe problems for offensive lines across the NFL.

"The Carolina Panthers officially opened their championship window thanks to an improbable playoff appearance that almost landed them with a wild card win over the Los Angeles Rams. The best way to capitalize on that — especially with Bryce Young still on his rookie deal — is to build this roster to continue to contend for the playoffs. Trading for Daron Payne is just that.

"It costs to win, but how you allocate that money will ultimately determine if you will succeed or fail. So far, the Panthers are having a plentiful free agency. Adding Daron Payne would certainly put them in the conversation."

Payne has been the subject of trade speculation over the last year. Commanders general manager Adam Peters recently stated that the former Alabama standout will be back with the team in 2026, but he won't be getting a new deal in advance. It's also worth remembering that Washington only has six picks in the draft, and only two of those are in the first four rounds.

Putting Payne next to Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton is a mouthwatering proposition. At the same time, it doesn't seem unlikely.

Washington won't be giving away Payne. The compensation attached to any deal would also likely prompt the player to seek a new deal upon joining the Panthers, making this a non-starter.

The Panthers have invested heavily in the trenches since Morgan took control of the front office. There is a need to consolidate with draft picks on cheaper deals now. Payne might not fit into that, and it doesn't seem as if the Commanders would be likely to sell at this stage of the offseason.

Still, it's fun to think about.