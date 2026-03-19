Panthers roll the dice on Rasheed Walker as troubling whispers begin to surface

The Carolina Panthers caused a stir around the league by signing left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency. This was arguably the best blindside option on the market, giving head coach Dave Canales a short-term stopgap as Ikem Ekwonu recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon sustained in the team's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Once the full contract details were released, it became even more notable. Walker's deal is heavily-laden with incentives, counting just $4 million against the cap as things stand. That is significantly lower than the $10 million initially reported, which is the maximum the agreement could reach if the lineman meets his targets.

It's also way less than the initial market projections thought after Walker's three seasons as a starter with the Green Bay Packers. And one NFL analyst potentially discovered why Carolina got the player so cheaply.

Reported medical concerns allowed Carolina Panthers to get Rasheed Walker on the cheap

Gregg Rosenthal of the NFL Daily podcast, citing conversations with people around the league, heard that Walker's market was lower than expected due to his medical concerns. This allowed the Panthers to swoop in at a price that stands to benefit them greatly.

"I heard some whispers that his lack of a market might have been because of his health. And because of some physical concerns with Rasheed Walker."

The fact that Carolina gave Walker such an incentivized deal adds weight to these claims. They are not on the hook financially for much if something goes wrong. And it gives them some added breathing space to bring Ekwonu on gradually after such a serious setback.

Teams were apparently erring on the side of caution regarding a long-term commitment to Walker, including the Packers. The 2022 seventh-round pick out of Penn State was willing to bet on himself with a one-year contract and a chance to start immediately. If everything goes well, he will be able to cash in this time next year.

In some ways, it's a similar situation to what the Panthers had with Rico Dowdle in 2025.

They brought him in to fill the void left by injured running back Jonathon Brooks. He performed well overall despite tailing off down the stretch and into the playoffs. This gave Carolina decent production. It was also enough for Dowdle to secure a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

If the same happens with Walker, it's a win-win for everybody. But an extended stay in Carolina may depend on Ekwonu's rehabilitation, with his contract up for renewal in 2027.

It'll be a fascinating dynamic to watch. Hopefully, concerns about Walker's health will not become an issue moving forward.