Panthers reportedly make alluring glances at developmental edge rushing prospect

The Carolina Panthers are not done adding to their defense, or at least they shouldn't be. And with free agency becoming something of an afterthought, the best way for general manager Dan Morgan to do this is via the 2025 NFL Draft.

Most analysts expect the Panthers to find an explosive piece for Ejiro Evero's unit with the No. 8 overall selection. Morgan would be wise not to neglect the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young, but all signs point to Carolina getting an injection of energy and spark that was sorely lacking throughout 2024.

That won't stop the Panthers from taking advantage of a deep class for edge rushers and defensive linemen further down the pecking order. While this is smoke and mirrors season around the league, one insider recently touted a dark horse candidate drawing potential interest from Carolina after a standout pro-day showing.

Carolina Panthers reportedly taking an interest in edge rusher Fadil Diggs

Tony Pauline from Sportskeeda revealed that the Panthers were among the teams who met at length with Syracuse standout Fadil Diggs following his pro day workout. The insider believes he projects best as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the pros, so it's not hard to see why he's getting alluring glances from Carolina's brass as a potential scheme fit within Evero's system.

"Fadil Diggs, another underrated prospect who was at the combine, completed 26 reps on the bench and timed the short shuttle in 4.36 seconds. He did a variety of pass-rush drills in position work, yet he did no linebacker drills. Diggs, who measured 6-foot-4.5 and 257 pounds at the combine, is mostly getting consideration as a 3-4 linebacker, though some teams are looking at him as a one-gap defensive end. Diggs met at length with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at pro day." Tony Pauline

Diggs is an explosive pass-rusher who can dominate opposing offensive tackles once early momentum is generated. He's a confident player with violent hands and a quick first step. Although this represents a solid foundation from which to build, some concerns could hold him back without additional polish.

The prospect's tackling needs substantial work. Diggs is often found wanting when it comes to finishing plays effectively. His run defense lets him down on occasion, so deploying him as a pass-rushing specialist is essential until other areas of his game get up to speed.

This would be another example of the Panthers betting on athletic intangibles in the hope of something more in the pros. Diggs has some decent enough production in college and boasts exceptional leadership qualities. That makes him a willing learner and a coachable player with no ego whatsoever.

If Carolina takes someone like Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams in the first round, Diggs has the freedom to develop at his pace. What this would mean for D.J. Johnson's future is up for debate, but it's not looking too promising for the aging rotational piece after a lackluster first two seasons with the franchise.

The Panthers are covering every base and doing their due diligence. But this development is worth noting with the pre-draft assessment phase winding down.

