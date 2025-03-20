Mykel Williams hype proves Carolina Panthers are sticking to contentious formula

It's hard to keep up with the rumors and speculation at this time of year as the 2025 NFL Draft looms large. However, it seems as if there is significant momentum building between the Carolina Panthers and a promising young edge rusher.

Hype like this can be smoke and mirrors more often than not. But where the Panthers and Mykel Williams are concerned, there appears to be some substance attached.

Something that would also confirm the front office's belief in athletic intangibles over production once again.

The Panthers secured some notable defensive additions this offseason. Dan Morgan recognized the need to be aggressive, signing players at all three levels. Extensions for Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. also maintained continuity in the cornerback room to further raise optimism.

This provides Morgan with some extra flexibility during the draft. Adding some dynamic explosiveness to the defense will be considered. The Panthers would be wise to improve the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young to give him the best chance of building on some newly acquired momentum. Fortunately for Carolina, they have nine selections to find instant-impact players and development projects to enhance depth.

Hitting on the No. 8 overall pick is key. Morgan hasn't ruled out the prospect of trading back for more assets if the right offer comes along. Much will also depend on how many quarterbacks go early — a scenario that could see a blue-chip prospect fall into their laps.

Carolina Panthers reportedly have strong interest in edge rusher Mykel Williams

Joe Person from The Athletic added his name to the growing list of reporters who believe Williams is firmly in play. Tony Pauline from Sportskeeda was another who thought the Panthers were very interested in the Georgia star.

The Panthers sent a strong contingent to Georgia's pro day to get a good look at the ex-Bulldogs looking to hear their names called. With 14 sacks in three seasons coupled with a lower pass-rush win rate than most prospects, Carolina would be betting on what Williams could be rather than anything produced in college if this scenario came to fruition.

This is something the Panthers have done over recent years with moderate success. Teams always examine NFL potential over anything else. Carolina also values athletic measurables highly regardless of a player's college numbers. It's not been a recipe for success more often than not.

Williams' size, explosiveness, and power at the point of attack represent a solid foundation from which to build. He can set the edge against the run and is fast enough to close space quickly in pursuit. Once the edge force learns how to anticipate things developing quicker and becomes faster getting off the snap with improved hand placement, someone is going to have a real player on their hands.

The Panthers have Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, and free-agent signing Patrick Jones II to pick up the slack while Williams progresses his skill set. The problem is, that a top-10 pick should be ready to make a difference immediately.

That is the expectation in this world of instant gratification. If the choice is Williams, the Panthers better have a crash course in technical refinement ready to go from the moment he gets into the building.

