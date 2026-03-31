Panthers' respect comes with a price and Dave Canales just made it clear

The Carolina Panthers got the NFL's attention last season by winning the NFC South and making their long-awaited return to the playoffs. If that wasn't enough, their splash-filled free agency made everyone sit up and take notice.

This raises expectations, which is an unfamiliar feeling in Carolina since David Tepper became the owner. It's not lost on head coach Dave Canales, who outlined his strategy to help the locker room cope with the added pressure they'll face next season.

Canales took over a laughingstock. The Panthers are now respected around the league. They've gone from the hunter to the hunted, especially within their division. Even so, the coach believes this will bring out the very best in his players if they have the right mindset.

Dave Canales knows teams will approach the Carolina Panthers differently next season

During a conversation with Joe Person of The Athletic at the annual league meetings, Canales knows teams around the NFL will approach them differently next time around. They have to be at their best, not just walking into games with a win already circled. That matters, especially after years of Carolina languishing among the bottom feeders.

"You’ve gotta invite it and understand that people know that we’re a good team, and they have to play at their best. That’s the kind of respect that we want, and that’s gonna bring out the best in us.

"To know that opponents are gonna show up not feeling like, let’s circle the Panthers on the schedule. But that it’s like, all right, we got the Panthers, and it’s just part of a normal conversation. Just the normal respect of playing good football."

This is everything the Panthers wanted when Canales and general manager Dan Morgan took over. They immediately spoke about the intent to make the logo feared once again. While Super Bowl contention might be a stretch next season, Carolina is on the right track. And win, lose, or tie, opposing teams will know that they have been in a game.

There will be a bigger bullseye on Carolina's back next season. They have a first-place schedule despite winning only eight games. That could prove complicated, but this is an ascending roster boosted by the blockbuster additions of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency.

It's all about progression. The Panthers have made some encouraging strides under Canales and Morgan. They also know that the next step — the one into legitimate contention — is the most difficult of all.

And fans will be expecting Canales and his players to deliver.