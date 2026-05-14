Panthers rookie soaring at minicamp threatens to turn depth chart upside down

The Carolina Panthers got the first glimpse of their incoming rookies at the team's minicamp. It was only a two-day process that involved extensive installation and standard-setting, but there was still time to make a good impression.

It's a stepping stone and nothing more. But for one player aiming to make his presence known right out of the gate, his soaring early showing is already turning heads for all the right reasons.

Most experts immediately proclaimed Kansas State center Sam Hecht a steal when he made it all the way to Carolina at No. 144 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was projected by most to go at some stage on Day 2, so he's coming into the Panthers with a big chip on his shoulder. And the initial signs are encouraging.

Carolina Panthers rookie Sam Hecht can make things uncomfortable for Luke Fortner

Head coach Dave Canales was thrilled with how quickly Hecht picked things up. He'll be throwing much more at him in the weeks ahead, but it sounds like there could be a legitimate competition for the starting center job with Luke Fortner if everything goes well.

Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated believes it's a battle Hecht can win after naming him the steal of the fifth round. The draft analyst didn't guarantee it would happen right away, but he expects to see the rookie assume command of the offensive line anchor role at some point in 2026.

"Former Kansas State center Sam Hecht was a two-year college starter who played the position with football IQ and high-level technique. He was a perfect match for the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round (No. 144 overall), because they are looking for a long-term successor to their short-term solution at center, Luke Fortner. Hecht possesses every trait required to develop into an eventual starter on a playoff-contending team."

Hecht knows what opportunity lies in front of him. He might be a Day 3 pick, but he was widely regarded as one of the best centers in the 2026 class. Fortner remains the frontrunner to man the Week 1 responsibilities, but the rookie has all the tools needed to make things extremely uncomfortable over the summer.

Bigger tests are coming, of course. Hecht will get a crash course over the summer to ready himself for the regular-season fire. Going up against the likes of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown in practice is only going to help, and the Panthers would be wise to get plenty of live-fire preseason reps into the player as well. But for now, he couldn't have done much more to leave an early mark.

Nobody is getting too carried away. Hype is growing around Hecht, but turning that into substance is something else entirely.

If he can, don't be surprised if the Panthers throw him into the fire much sooner than anyone anticipated.