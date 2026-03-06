Panthers should run from any Stefon Diggs temptation after Patriots release

The Carolina Panthers' primary focus right now is free agency, but general manager Dan Morgan will also keep a close eye on league developments for potential releases who could be viable options.

Transactions are happening at a rapid rate. Some are more tempting than others. But in wide receiver Stefon Diggs' case, the ship has sailed.

Or at least it should have.

Diggs is on the proverbial free-agent scrapheap again after being released by the New England Patriots. He spent one season under head coach Mike Vrabel, helping the team win an AFC Championship and providing quarterback Drake Maye with a dependable security blanket. He wasn't the dynamic field-stretcher of old, but his production was solid enough en route to 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers don't need the distraction Stefon Diggs would no doubt provide

The Panthers could be looking for an experienced wide receiver to complement their young, developing options. However, there are several red flags around Diggs that should make this an absolute non-starter.

First, Diggs wants the ball; all the time. He would be nothing more than a rotational option in Carolina behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. That might sit well with the veteran, even though he'll be 33 in November.

There are also Diggs' off-the-field problems to factor into the equation. He is currently facing serious allegations in court. It's hard to see why any NFL team, especially one with such a cohesive locker room as the Panthers, would take the plunge until this matter is settled. And even then, franchises might see him as a distraction they just don't need.

Diggs also won't come cheap despite his advancing years. According to Spotrac, he is projected to earn $13.82 million per season on a two-year, $27.64 million deal. For a team with no financial wiggle room, coupled with the need to prioritize defensive reinforcements at edge and linebacker, this asking price is way too high.

Simply put, the cons far outweigh the pros in a potential Panthers approach to Diggs. He'll have a market if his legal issues are resolved successfully and if the verdict satisfies NFL teams. But considering the culture Morgan and head coach Dave Canales are building, they should turn their attentions elsewhere.

McMillan and Coker represent the future. All hope is not lost just yet with Xavier Legette, but he's got a lot of hard work ahead to justify his first-round billing. The cupboard is relatively bare aside from that, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Morgan target a veteran pass-catcher with proven production from the free-agent pool.

Just don't expect that to be Diggs.