4 bargain free agents who could spearhead Panthers' division supremacy

The Carolina Panthers have more momentum than ever after winning the NFC South championship for the first time in a decade. For general manager Dan Morgan, he knows the hard work is just getting started.

Morgan acknowledged that the Panthers are not one piece away. They might be closer after reaching the postseason, but this squad is not ready to contend as presently constructed. However, another strong offseason could put them firmly in the mix.

Most insiders are expecting the Panthers to be aggressive with whatever money they have available. Morgan wants to find a productive edge rusher and also plans to pursue linebacker reinforcements. Those may be big splashes, but the front-office leader should also be on the lookout for some hidden gems along the way.

On this topic, here are four bargain free agents who could potentially help the Panthers take the next step.

Bargain free agents who could spearhead the Carolina Panthers' NFC South title defense

Sebastian Joseph-Day — DL

A'Shawn Robinson will either be traded or released in the coming days, saving Carolina $10.5 million against the cap. That money is desperately needed, but it leaves a gaping hole in the interior of the defensive line that must be filled.

The Panthers have Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton as their 3-4 defensive ends. Bobby Brown III or Cam Jackson could occupy the nose tackle position. If Morgan decides more is needed, Sebastian Joseph-Day is a potential cost-effective replacement with some outstanding previous production that warrants respect.

Myles Bryant — CB

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. are an elite cornerback tandem on the boundary, but the Panthers need more in their quest to deny passing yards across the middle. This should all start at the nickel corner spot.

Chau Smith-Wade gives his all, but the quality is often lacking. If the Panthers go down the free agency route, Myles Bryant could be a steal if he's ready for a step up to starting responsibilities.

Leo Chenal — LB

As previously mentioned, Morgan is finally going to prioritize the linebacker position this offseason. It's been a long time coming, but the front-office leader believes this could provide the spark that ignites additional growth from Ejiro Evero's defense in 2026.

Leo Chenal is an intriguing free-agent candidate. He's performed extremely well as a rotational option for the Kansas City Chiefs, especially in coverage. He also won't cost as much as top-tier options like Devin Lloyd, which works in the Panthers' favor given their financial plight.

Jahan Dotson — WR

The Panthers have Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker as their starting receiver tandem. But with Xavier Legette's outlook murkier than ever, those in power won't want to leave anything to chance.

Jahan Dotson may not have reached the heights expected of a first-round pick, but he's a sound route-runner who can make things happen after the catch. Expecting miracles from the Penn State product is unrealistic. Still, he could be a nice complementary piece who wouldn't break the bank.