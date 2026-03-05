Panthers' inevitable Jalen Coker decision could come back to haunt them

Jalen Coker won't be going anywhere after his exclusive rights tender was triggered before free agency. Large sections of the Carolina Panthers' fan base were expecting a longer-term commitment, but they are missing the bigger picture here.

Joe Person of The Athletic reported that tying Coker down beyond 2026 is not a high priority for Carolina right now. General manager Dan Morgan is more focused on getting the cap space needed for aggressive incomings at key positions in free agency. Once the dust settles, perhaps those in power will focus more on the wideout's extension.

Then again, they may not. And for Coker, that might actually be good news.

Carolina Panthers might want to see more from Jalen Coker, which could drive up the price

Coker emerged as the clear No. 2 wide receiver opposite Tetairoa McMillan late last season and into the playoffs. Quarterback Bryce Young trusts him fully, and he developed a nose for coming through in critical moments. At the same time, he dealt with even more injury problems, which brought his total to 12 games missed in two NFL campaigns.

The former Holy Cross star's talent is not in question. His durability is concerning, so the Panthers might decide to bide their time before offering a deal that keeps Coker in Carolina for years to come.

That could be just fine with Coker. If he stays healthy, continues to develop his route tree, and builds his physique, a legitimate breakout campaign is well within his capabilities next season. After that, the price to keep him around is going to soar.

In this scenario, the Panthers would have to shell out a lot more. But with McMillan and Xavier Legette still on their rookie deals, it's something they could absorb without jeopardizing their desire to keep improving in other areas.

It's an interesting situation. Keeping Coker around was an absolute no-brainer. The Panthers could get something worked out a little later in the offseason. They could also see how the 2026 season starts before potentially getting a contract sorted in-season. And they may sit on their hands and see if the pass-catcher's encouraging progress can be sustained for a full campaign.

Either way, Coker will still go about his business effectively. His relaxed persona and inner fire will keep plowing forward. He'll keep football the main thing, leaving the rest up to his representation. But if the production exceeds the paycheck once again, the Panthers would be wise to make the commitment.

Morgan has bigger things on his plate right now, and rightfully so. He also rewards those who develop enough during their time with the organization, making them part of the fabric.

If everything continues as planned, Coker will be next in line.