Carolina Panthers should sign Kirk Cousins to raise urgency for Bryce Young

Bryce Young's improved performances since returning to the starting lineup have been an encouraging step forward despite his poor outing in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. That won't stop general manager Dan Morgan from adding competition to the quarterback room this offseason if the right opportunity comes along.

Most insiders seem to believe Young is going to get another shot in 2025. The raised confidence and conviction were pleasing to see after all hope seemed lost in the immediate aftermath of his Week 3 benching. But with backup Andy Dalton out of contract this spring, the Panthers could be on the lookout for another veteran to fill the void.

Morgan should keep a close eye on developments surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Kirk Cousins. The veteran signal-caller was their marquee addition throughout the offseason with a deal for $100 million guaranteed. Just a few short weeks later, they spent the No. 8 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Michael Penix Jr.

Some indifferent outings over the last five weeks were enough for Raheem Morris to make a change. Cousins was benched in favor of Penix, who comes with long-term upside and is getting the next three contests to potentially spearhead Atlanta into the postseason.

Kirk Cousins would raise urgency in the Carolina Panthers QB room

This casts doubt on Cousins' future with the franchise. There's no chance the Falcons can find a trade partner given the financial implications attached. They'd need to eat a substantial amount of dead cap to part ways with the former Michigan State star via release, but it's a possibility.

Cousins is aging. But if one gives him a pass for this season considering he's returned from a torn Achilles, it's an intriguing option for the Panthers to consider. It's also unlikely to cost the earth given he'd still be getting paid handsomely by the Falcons.

This becomes more realistic if Cousins accepts his changing fate. There would be no guarantees he'd be starting over Young. He's either in genuine competition with the No. 1 pick in 2023 throughout the summer or backing him up. There are no guarantees whatsoever.

That might be offputting for Cousins, who's unlikely to be short of offers if he tests the market. However, his inconsistent showings this season mean the leverage he's accumulated during various contract negotiations in previous years is long gone.

If Cousins has enough motivation to silence his doubters, then finding a place where he could potentially start is key. Dave Canales likes to work with veteran signal-callers. He'd be arguably the best on the market if Atlanta cut the cord ahead of time.

Strangely, acquiring Cousins could also motivate Young to better fortunes. He's not had to fight for much in terms of standing since joining the pros. His response to being benched was enormously positive. Having a proven performer with almost 43,000 passing yards pushing him could provide the urgency needed to develop significantly.

A lot needs to happen before Cousins becomes available. It seems for all the smart money as if he won't be in a Falcons uniform next season, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Morgan and others around the league will be keeping tabs on Cousins' status. Whether the Panthers pull the trigger on this possibility is another matter.

