Panthers supercharge defense in post-free agency 3-round NFL Mock Draft

The Carolina Panthers may not have splashed the cash in free agency, but they have made enough timely additions to sustain the momentum they picked up near the end of the 2024 campaign. While supporting Bryce Young is a priority, fixing the defense simply must happen in short order.

The Panthers had one of the league's worst defenses last year, and even an improved Young won't be enough to help them contend in the NFC South if they keep getting into shootouts. Dan Morgan needs to spend the 2025 NFL Draft figuring out ways to add long-term starters on that side of the ball.

The Panthers may not upset too many fans if they use all three of their Top 100 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on defensive players. If this NFL Mock Draft comes to fruition, Carolina could give Young a defense that can adequately support him as he tries to improve.

Carolina Panthers 3-round post-free agency NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 8: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Walker is a hybrid player cut from the same cloth as Micah Parsons and Haason Reddick. While his speed and athleticism could help him cover ground as an off-ball linebacker, he has enough of an advanced pass rush plan to be a terrifying edge rusher in a defensive that will use him creatively.

Walker's game-changing explosion and versatility is everything a defensive coordinator like Ejiro Evero could ask for him a hybrid pass rusher. Not only would Walker start right away, but he could be such a valuable chess piece that Evero could alter his defense to take advantage of his skillset.

Round 2, Pick 57: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Carolina needs to find their Robin to Jaycee Horn's Batman after signing the former Top 10 pick to a nice contract extension. Even without great speed, Amos' feisty demeanor and physical style of play will make him one of the few Day 2 players who could walk right into a starting spot.

Not only is Amos one of the better cover corners in this class, but he is without questuion a high-end tackler at the cornerback position. Amos will be a boon in Carolina, as he should have no trouble acclimating himself in Evero's scheme due to his physical gifts.

Round 3, Pick 74: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

Carolina made two defensive tackle signings to support Derrick Brown on the interior, paying big money to Tershawn Wharton and nose tackle Bobby Brown III. One more tackle may be needed to complete this unit and provide Brown with some extra post-injury insurance.

While undersized and having never played more than 33 snaps in any college game, Norman-Lott has tremendous get-off on the interior, more power than his frame would suggest, and a surprisingly developed pass rush toolbox. Look for him to get rotational snaps early.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis