Carolina Panthers' top free-agent target has become glaringly obvious

The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this offseason. Their top free-agent target has become glaringly obvious.

There was a significant amount of anticipation ahead of this year's Super Bowl. It was a mouthwatering clash between the three-peat-chasing Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sportsbooks couldn't split them beforehand. What followed represented a demolition job.

The Eagles seized an early initiative and never let it go. They ran riot over the Chiefs en route to a one-sided triumph. They dominated the trenches and took advantage of turnover opportunities. The result quickly became a foregone conclusion and Kansas City's quest for NFL history fell short.

This convincing success shone the spotlight on one player who could be set to cash in when free agency begins. And if he hits the market, the Panthers should do everything in their power to secure his services.

Carolina Panthers must go all-in for Milton Williams in free agency

Milton Williams was the definition of an unsung hero for Philadelphia this season. While the likes of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter get the headlines, his contribution to the cause cannot be overstated. The former third-round pick is an elite interior pass-rusher for a man his size. Once the player improves his run-stopping technique, his game will go to new heights.

Williams saved his best performance for the biggest stage of all. The Lousiana Tech product was sensational against the Chiefs, securing two sacks and a fumble recovery. His ability to get off double teams to create pressure caused All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes endless problems. The energy he displayed typified Philadelphia's relentless quest for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Eagles are up against it financially this offseason. They'd like to run it back, but it's going to be difficult to keep everyone. Departures are inevitable, especially considering the likes of Williams, Zack Baun, and Josh Sweat will be looking to accumulate generational wealth after outstanding campaigns.

If Philadelphia's surge to the Super Bowl taught the Panthers anything, it's how important the trenches are. Dan Morgan solidified the offensive line during his first year at the helm. That came at the expense of defensive consistency as Ejiro Evero's unit went through severe issues almost from start to finish.

Conceding the most points for a single season in NFL history was the headline. Injuries once again ravaged the defense and the Panthers didn't have enough depth to compensate. They gave up 179.8 rushing yards per game, more than 30 yards more than the next worst team. Their 1.9 sacks per game ranked joint-29th with the Tennessee Titans.

Williams won't solve every issue, but he'd be a marquee acquisition capable of forming a long-term partnership with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown. What that means for Shy Tuttle and A'Shawn Robinson's respective futures is debatable, but Morgan cannot settle or take feelings into account in pursuit of progress.

Acquiring Williams won't be cheap. The player is projected to command an annual salary of $12 million on a three-year, $36 million deal according to Spotrac. Not exactly chump change, but it's something the Panthers could manage if they move money around before free agency.

The Panthers won't be alone in coveting Williams. Striking with conviction can tip the scales in their favor.

