Panthers unlocking real momentum from the move fans thought would backfire

It's understandable for Carolina Panthers fans to be getting a little carried away right now. Head coach Dave Canales' squad is in the NFC South title hunt with four games remaining. Regardless of how things go from here, this club is finally on the right track after years in the proverbial wilderness.

This hasn't come without a few successful gambles along the way. Dan Morgan has the courage of his assessments, and he strikes with conviction when opportunities arise. More importantly, the general manager has shown the ability to adapt when things aren't quite going according to plan.

That is no more evident than on the defensive side of the football. Ejiro Evero's unit was an unmitigated disaster from start to finish last year. They conceded the most single-season points in NFL history, and gave up more than 3,000 rushing yards for good measure. Unsurprisingly, some sections of the fan base were calling for the coordinator to be removed from the equation.

Carolina Panthers' unwavering loyalty to Ejiro Evero has been rewarded

Morgan and head coach Dave Canales stuck with Evero. They thought his interchanging 3-4 base scheme could reap rewards if the personnel improve. The Panthers invested heavily in defense during the offseason, and although it is not perfect yet, the encouraging signs are there for all to see.

The Panthers are conceding 118.7 yards per game on the ground. They are giving up 212.4 passing yards per game. These stats are both middle-of-the-pack league-wide. Still, considering Carolina was at the bottom of the barrel in nearly every category last season, it represents a significant step forward.

Generating pressure remains inconsistent, and the third-down defense needs to step things up. But it's been relatively pleasing aside from that, and the number of turnovers accumulated in recent weeks is something positive to build upon when things matter more after the bye.

Sticking with Evero was a risky strategy that could have gone either way. Thankfully, the Panthers have been rewarded, and the gifted coach has also restored his reputation in pursuit of a head-coaching interest in the coming years.

It's also worth remembering that Evero's contract is up for renewal next year. The Panthers would be wise to give him an extension, especially considering how a few more tweaks could help this group firmly take off. And after those in power showed complete faith in the coach last spring, he should return the favor.

If a head coach offer arrives, which does seem unlikely, it's a different story. But the gamble to retain Evero when most were calling for change has proven to be a masterstroke.

Long may it continue.