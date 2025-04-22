Carolina Panthers warned not to take the bait with ascending draft prospect

Dan Morgan is keeping all options on the table heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. One analyst implored the front-office leader to ignore strengthening an area of strength early in the event.

The Carolina Panthers are doing their due diligence on dozens, if not hundreds, of prospects who could become useful additions. Some needs are more glaring than others, but the general manager won't hesitate to go against the grain in his quest to get this team back among the contenders.

Carolina's offensive line was a big positive amid the chaos last season. Morgan's substantial investments in the interior paid dividends, which made everything better. The Panthers kept faith with the core pieces who contributed so much last season, but there's growing speculation linking them with one of the top offensive tackles in this year's class.

NFL Draft analyst doesn't believe Armand Membou should be considered by Carolina Panthers

Brent Sobleski from The Bleacher Report believes that would be a mistake. The analyst highlighted Armand Membou as a prospect the Panthers should avoid at No. 8 overall, believing there were better options and better ways to help quarterback Bryce Young throughout the process.

"The Panthers can do more for Bryce Young this season by adding talent around the quarterback at the skill positions. Missouri's Armand Membou is an exceptional talent and could easily find himself among this year's top-six picks. But if he's still on the board at No. 8, the Panthers should be looking elsewhere. Young's resurgence after being benched last season became a huge piece of the puzzle to this offseason. His resilience helped rekindle hope in building around the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. The Panthers can do so by adding talent specifically at wide receiver or tight end and give Young another option to keep the offense on track and moving in the right direction." Brent Sobleski

Membou is a fast riser. He's caught the eye of scouts and front-office personnel throughout the pre-draft assessment stage, which is thanks in no small part to his athleticism, physicality, and scope for further improvements.

There's a growing sense that Membou could be among the first prospects taken. Will Campbell is being strongly linked to the New England Patriots at No. 4, but the Missouri prospect has a high chance of being the next edge protector taken. That could be to the New York Jets at No. 7 or a little later in the process.

The Panthers have taken an interest in Membou throughout their comprehensive assessments. They had him in for a private visit, which is significant when one considers how many prospects taken by Carolina last year were brought in for individual meetings.

This adds some extra intrigue. Even so, it would be a bombshell of epic proportions if Carolina went in this direction.

The Panthers have an upcoming contract conundrum with veteran right tackle Taylor Moton, but he's still playing well enough for another financial commitment. Adding to the offensive tackles provides Morgan with a contingency plan, even if it takes away the chance to find a blue-chip edge rusher or defensive lineman if Mason Graham falls into their laps.

Membou is a good player and should be a solid pro. But the Panthers have other, more pressing priorities with their first-round pick.

