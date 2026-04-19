Panthers watching perfect draft scenario slip away after Giants’ stunning trade

The NFL is always working. There is no time to breathe, ever. That was once again evidenced by a blockbuster trade on Saturday night that sent shockwaves through the league.

And for the Carolina Panthers, it all but confirms that one dream draft prospect will be long gone before they go on the clock at No. 19 overall.

In a seismic development, the New York Giants traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II to the Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC North club must have thought an established veteran was better than anything they would have been left with at No. 10 overall, so those in power sent it to MetLife Stadium to get this deal over the line.

Carolina Panthers have almost no shot at drafting Jordyn Tyson as Giants' smoke builds

The Giants, who were lauded for extracting such high-end value for Lawrence, now have two selections inside the top 10. If they take one of the defensive prospects at No. 5, they are in a good spot to find a playmaker or offensive lineman for quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 10.

And there is one hot name gaining strong momentum at the best possible time.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Giants' decision to trade Lawrence shortly after spending considerable time with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson speaks volumes. And after an outstanding individual workout in front of teams, the insider thought New York was zeroing in.

"Giants GM Joe Schoen flew to Arizona to attend Jordan Tyson’s workout yesterday. Schoen also had dinner with Tyson the night before. With NYG at 10 after the Dexter Lawrence, Tyson’s odds of being a top 10 pick have now increased significantly.

"Which is not to say Tyson can’t go earlier than 10. He could go 5, even. In 2022, Joe Schoen and the Giants took Kayvon Thibodeaux at 5 because they knew they’d get Evan Neal at 7. Weren’t positive it would’ve played out the other way. A few ways for Schoen to play it now."

The smoke is clear and obvious. And for the Panthers, it means that Tyson will probably be out of reach when the time comes.

Some around the league thought Tyson's medical history could cause him to slide. Those worries are legitimate, but it might just have played into the Panthers' hands. Now, that scenario has never looked more remote, which probably won't go unnoticed by general manager Dan Morgan as part of his ongoing assessments of the current landscape.

Tyson is arguably the best wide receiver in this class when fully healthy. The Giants' late interest, coupled with their decision to trade Lawrence, could mean they agree with this notion.

And unfortunately, that leaves the Panthers out of luck.