Jordyn Tyson nearing defining moment that could rewrite Panthers' draft night

Jordyn Tyson is among the most polarizing prospects set to be taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He would be a difficult proposition to turn down if the dynamic wide receiver dropped to the Carolina Panthers at No. 19, but there is just no telling for sure on that right now.

A decision is coming. And there will be considerable interest in Tyson during a specially arranged event shortly before the critical selection event arrives.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Tyson will hold an individual workout for NFL teams on April 17. It's been a frustrating assessment phase for the pass-catcher, who's been dealing with a hamstring strain. Now, he feels ready enough to showcase what he can bring to the table, and there is expected to be a big turnout to watch things unfold.

Jordyn Tyson workout could have massive implications for the Carolina Panthers

This workout holds massive stakes for Tyson. It could be the difference between a top-10 selection and sliding much further down the board. It's also got big implications for the Panthers if they are seriously considering the prospect.

Tyson said there was nothing he could do about the injury. He's taken things step by step, taking a gradual approach to his rehabilitation to avoid any additional complications. However, the pass-catcher is supremely confident about coming out on the other end a better player.

"I talked about (them) a good amount, but shoot, the first two mechanisms of injury can't really help it. We play a physical sport, but yeah, I've never had soft tissue injuries.

"Kind of just working through that right now, and I feel like if you look at my track history, after every injury, I came back better than ever, I feel like. So that's my answer right there."

If everything goes according to plan for Tyson, it will reduce Carolina's chances of him being around at No. 19. Some experts have offered other concerns about the prospect, but his ability to get open and make plays speaks for itself.

Obviously, health is the most concerning factor above all else. If Tyson looks explosive, especially considering he's a quick-twitch receiver, that might be all someone above Carolina needs to take the plunge. But if the workout doesn't do enough to alleviate doubts, it would be surprising if the Arizona State product didn't take a draft tumble.

The Panthers are doing their due diligence on other receivers, and there is smoke growing around Carolina taking a wideout in the first round for a third consecutive year. But if a once-projected top-10 pick — arguably the best receiver in this class — when healthy is still on the board, it should provoke a discussion.

It's a make-or-break moment for Tyson. And the Panthers will be watching closely.