Growing red flags could drop dream draft steal into Panthers’ lap at No. 19

All options are on the table for Dan Morgan when the Carolina Panthers go on the clock at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. The general manager laid the table with another aggressive free agency, which makes them one of the more fascinating first-round teams to watch.

Morgan believes the Panthers are in a position to draft the prospect available. There are very few glaring needs, so it's all about strengthening with the top player and worrying about the rest later. Even though Carolina has taken a wide receiver with each of its two recent first-rounders, the front-office leader won't hesitate to do the same again if the right opportunity arrives.

And some concerning red flags around one highly touted pass-catcher could see a drop right into the Panthers' lap.

Jordyn Tyson's durability issues could work in the Carolina Panthers' favor

Dane Brugler of The Athletic highlighted the durability concerns around Jordyn Tyson. His physical attributes are not in question. But the best ability is availability, and the analyst wondered whether a disrupted assessment process would give top-end teams enough reasons to pause.

"It was a hamstring that bothered him throughout the year. It's kind of spiked a little bit during training. He wasn't able to work out at the Combine. He's not going to work out at the pro day. There's a hope he can maybe run some routes before the draft, but we'll find out more about that as we get closer.

"He's a guy that has missed a lot of time over his four years in college. It's hard to understand how to factor that in, but based just on the tape, I see a guy like Stefon Diggs."

The Panthers will have a longer wait than usual. But if Tyson is available, this could be a gamble worth taking to give quarterback Bryce Young another dynamic pass-catcher to depend upon.

Tyson's dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout his college career. He tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during his time at Colorado. As Brugler indicated, the wideout also sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which is clearly taking longer than expected to heal. Perhaps the player is protecting himself, but not being able to work out for NFL teams is going to provoke discussions.

In terms of ability, there is no question. Everything Tyson does seems effortless. He's a sharp route runner who consistently creates separation. He's strong at the catch point and a major weapon after the catch. When healthy, he's arguably the most polished complete three-level threat in this class.

If Tyson's durability concerns see him drop into the Panthers' laps, putting him alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker is a mouthwatering proposition. Something that won't go unnoticed by Morgan or head coach Dave Canales when the time comes.