Daniel Jeremiah just gave Panthers a reason to believe in dream draft outcome

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly considering drafting another wide receiver in the first round for the third consecutive year. That would go a little against the grain, but general manager Dan Morgan won't hesitate to pull the trigger if he believes it's the best method to take the franchise forward.

Carolina has done its due diligence on several potential first-round acquisitions. Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer will be keeping tabs on KC Concepcion, based on his conversations around the league. The Panthers are also bringing in Indiana standout Omar Cooper Jr. for a visit, who is a tough yards after-the-catch threat who'd complement Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker perfectly.

There is also another intriguing option that didn't look possible once upon a time. Though there are major concerns around Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson, there are growing murmurings that he could be available when Carolina goes on the clock.

Jordyn Tyson could surprisingly be available for Carolina Panthers at No. 19

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network is among those with concerns about Tyson. His inability to stay healthy is at the top, but the respected analyst also cited his indifferent competitiveness as another reason to potentially pause.

“That scares me. He’s just been constantly, constantly hurt. He’s a good player. I didn’t think he was super, super competitive to and through the ball, too.”

Tyson has the talent; there's no getting away from that. He's a fluid route runner who can create separation effortlessly. He's a threat in contested-catch situations and developed a flair for coming through on big occasions with the Sun Devils in college. Injuries have held him back, but he might be too tempting for Carolina to turn down if he makes it all the way down to No. 19.

Obviously, the medical checks must be satisfactory. Tyson's pre-draft process was hindered by a hamstring problem that took longer than expected to heal. Perhaps the prospect was protecting himself, but it raised red flags that cannot be ignored.

If there were no such worries, he would be in contention to be the first wideout taken alongside Ohio State prospect Carnell Tate. What Morgan must figure out is whether the reward outweighs the risk.

It's a waiting game for Carolina. Morgan is picking a lot lower down the pecking order than usual after the Panthers won the NFC South in 2025. He'll have several possibilities on the shortlist, and the front-office leader believes there is freedom to take the best prospects available, regardless of need.

That keeps all options on the table, but Tyson could change the conversation if he is there for the taking.