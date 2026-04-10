Panthers' draft smoke building around audacious move few teams would dare

The Carolina Panthers are in a strong position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan's purposeful roster building over the last two years means he can again take the best prospects available. And it's been a recipe for success throughout his tenure so far.

There is also legitimate smoke building around Morgan taking another wide receiver in the first round.

Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan were both first-round picks. One is a potential superstar, while the other has significant hard work ahead this offseason. A third straight first-round wideout isn't typical practice, but Morgan won't hesitate if a receiver is highest on Carolina's board when he goes on the clock at No. 19.

Carolina Panthers are looking for more firepower around Bryce Young in the draft

This sentiment was echoed by Jordan Reid of ESPN. The up-and-coming analyst and draft insider confirmed that adding another weapon for quarterback Bryce Young is high on their to-do list. He also thought, based on conversations, that another wide receiver shouldn't be completely dismissed.

"Adding another playmaker for [Bryce] Young is viewed as essential when speaking to sources close to the Panthers. It is certainly possible that they draft a receiver in Round 1 for a third consecutive year."

Reid's report is similar to what beat writers who follow the team closely have been saying for months. And where there is smoke, there could be fire in this instance.

The Panthers addressed two massive defensive needs in free agency with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. They signed left tackle Rasheed Walker to fill the void as Ikem Ekwonu recovers from injury. Not much was done at the offensive skill positions, though John Metchie III comes with intrigue as he reunites with Young.

This isn't a draft where positional value or needs trump talent, and especially not at the top end. Take the prospect at the top of your board and worry about the rest later. If that happens to be a wide receiver, or even a tight end such as Kenyon Sadiq if he's available, that is the route Morgan will take.

The Panthers are one of the more fascinating teams in the mid-first round, as reflected in mock draft projections. Nobody knows which way Morgan will go when push comes to shove. That's an enviable spot to be in, and if Carolina can find an immediate impact prospect for the offense, it's all systems go for Young in Year 4 of his professional career.

Several intriguing wideouts are being brought in for pre-draft visits. Morgan will be ready for anything, and moving up to land someone like Jordyn Tyson if he begins to slide couldn't be ruled out. The time to strike is now, and that makes the Panthers dangerous.

Watch this space...