Panthers' mock draft roundup proves anything can happen as drama nears

Despite finishing with a losing record in 2025, the Carolina Panthers won the NFC South title and hosted a playoff game, giving the Los Angeles Rams fits in the Wild Card Round. Finishing 8-9, the team still did have a losing record, but the progress that was made under this regime, led by Dan Morgan and Dave Canales, was obvious.

The momentum this team has built would indicate that 2026 could present another step forward. That happens if Bryce Young takes another step forward, and the defense again goes in the right direction.

But unfortunately, a lot needs to go right for a team to finish with a winning record, so it's going to be a heavy lift regardless. Carolina still has the 2026 NFL Draft to put the finishing touches on what could be an above-average roster, but a quick mock draft roundup really doesn't make the first-round pick that obvious.

Carolina Panthers mock draft roundup is truly all over the place

Field Yates, ESPN - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



"Throughout this recent run of first-round picks at tight end, Sadiq separates himself with elite athleticism. At the combine, he posted a 4.39-second 40-yard dash (tight end record), 43½-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-1 broad jump.



Sadiq would add an element of explosive run-after-catch ability for Carolina, which needs another dynamic option next to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Sadiq had to bide his time at Oregon playing behind current Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, but he led all FBS tight ends in receiving touchdowns in 2025 (eight). He more than holds his own as a blocker, too."

The leading receiver at tight end for the Panthers in 2025 was Tommy Tremble with just 249 yards. JT Sanders led the way in this room with 29 receptions. Both Sanders and Mitchell Evans were drafted in the 2025 and 2024 drafts, respectively, so the Panthers have made an effort here. However, it's clear that the production just isn't good enough.

In a loaded tight end class, Kenyon Sadiq is the best and could be the only Round 1 prospect at the position. Not only is Sadiq a high-end athlete, but even the blocking is present. He'd instantly come in and be the TE1 for the team, and Young would get another much-needed weapon.

Given that the Panthers hit on Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft there's reason to believe that the front office has what it takes to find another stud offensive playmaker.

Peter Schrager, ESPN - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia



"Freeling's physical traits are going to get some attention this month. He's 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with long 34¾-inch arms, and he has the quicks, running a 4.93-second 40. Freeling has played both left and right tackle, too. He could be a key long-term building block for Carolina in protecting for Bryce Young and opening holes for Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks."

Given that Ikem Ekwonu suffered a patellar tendon injury, and right tackle Taylor Moton is under contract for just two more seasons, taking a tackle in Round 1 might be a stellar idea. Ekwonu has been a fine player for the Panthers, but nothing special, and Moton's steady presence on the right side has been felt for years.

However, there will come a time in the near future where one or both players will need to be replaced, and Monroe Freeling could be the best fit for either of these spots. Not only does Freeling have experience at both tackle spots, but his size and length are ideal for an NFL tackle. His arms measure nearly 35 inches, and he's also got nearly 11-inch oven mitts for hands.

With Freeling, there is some development that needs to happen, but given that the Panthers don't have an urgent need for a tackle, this potential long-term investment would make the front office look quite smart.

Sayre Bedinger, NFL Spin Zone - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon



"The Panthers have already made a couple of really notable additions to their defense this offseason with Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd upgrading the front seven via NFL Free Agency. And even after signing Trevon Moehrig last year, the Panthers could boost their defense even further by adding Dillon Thieneman.



We have pretty consistently been putting Kenyon Sadiq in this pick slot for Carolina, but what if they go for a Ducks prospect on the other side of the ball? Nick Scott, who had 111 total tackles last season, has given up a QB rating into his coverage of 121.4 over the last two seasons combined.



The Panthers also were 31st in the NFL in red zone defense last year. As much improvement as they showed on that side of the ball, a playmaker on the back end like Thieneman could take them to the next level."

The Panthers did re-sign Nick Scott back in March through the 2026 campaign, and do have Tre'von Moehrig under contract for two more years, but there is some room for improvement, and as Sayre Bedinger notes, Scott was pretty poor in coverage last year.

He's also a fringe-starter, at best, so taking that next step in the safety room and continuing to add to the defense would be a smart idea. We have seen this front office pour a ton of resources onto the defensive side of the ball, and it'd be the polar opposite of their recent tendencies to not continue this.

Adding Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd into the mix gave the Panthers a boost along the defensive line and in the linebacker room, but there hasn't been this type of addition in the secondary. Enter, Dillon Thieneman.

Thieneman doesn't turn 22 years old until August, and he's a do-it-all safety. He can play near the line of scrimmage in more of a box role, but he's also got the chops to hang around in coverage as well. With 4.35 speed and a vertical jump of 41 inches, Thieneman's athleticism allows him to thrive in multiple roles.

You get the sense that with all of the resources Carolina has poured into this unit recently, the dam is about to break in a good way. One more impact player could thrust this unit over the top and give the Panthers one of the more complete rosters we have seen in quite some time.