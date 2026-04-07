Peter Schrager turns up Panthers' draft heat with wild-card pick nobody expected

Dan Morgan is in an enviable position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Another strong offseason from the Carolina Panthers puts them in a position to take the best prospects available and worry about the rest later. It's been a long time since this franchise had that luxury.

How they approach the draft is anyone's guess. Morgan will play his board effectively and won't hesitate to do what he believes is right to take the franchise forward. But after not drafting an offensive lineman through his tenure so far, it would be wise for that to change this time around.

ESPN analyst Peter Schrager agrees. He's one of the most respected in the business when it comes to mock drafts. Instead of putting them together based on personal preference, he gathers a plethora of information around the league, and he only does two every cycle.

Peter Schrager touts surprising Carolina Panthers wild card at No. 19 overall

Schrager had the Panthers selecting Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. He certainly fits the physical mold of what Morgan looks for in the trenches, and the analyst believes this could be a long-term building block for Carolina in front of quarterback Bryce Young.

"[Monroe] Freeling's physical traits are going to get some attention this month. He's 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with long 34¾-inch arms, and he has the quicks, running a 4.93-second 40. Freeling has played both left and right tackle, too.

"He could be a key long-term building block for Carolina in protecting for Bryce Young and opening holes for Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks."

Freeling is a physical force who blew league personnel away with an exceptional display of athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, but the ceiling is absolutely through the roof if he puts everything together.

From a pass protection standpoint, Freeling came on leaps and bounds last season. His quick first step creates leverage effortlessly, and his long arms make it difficult to get around for any edge rusher when early momentum is lost. Couple this with his improving technique and alignment in his footwork, and it's not hard to see why he's been a fast riser throughout the pre-draft process.

Anyone who drafts Freeling will be betting on his upside. His run blocking can be inconsistent. He can sometimes lose power battles at the contact point, but adding a little more muscle mass to his frame would help. There isn't a large sample size as a starting option in college. But that's what makes him such an exciting prospect.

The Panthers can go any way they like with the No. 19 overall pick. Freeling would be a wild-card choice, but Morgan won't hesitate if he thinks this could help Carolina take the next step.