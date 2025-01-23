Compromise is key for Austin Corbett before new Carolina Panthers deal

The Carolina Panthers have several free agents worthy of new deals this offseason. Things are less certain with veteran offensive lineman Austin Corbett.

Carolina made a big decision with Corbett. The Panthers switched him to the center position after spending lavish sums to acquire Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Fans were concerned about whether he'd cope with these responsibilities after playing the majority of his pro career at right guard. He silenced the doubters in no uncertain terms.

Corbett was fantastic to begin the campaign. He developed strong chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young and transitioned well to his newfound responsibilities. The former second-round selection gave up one sack from 291 offensive snaps. Unfortunately, this momentum came to an abrupt halt.

As has been the case throughout his stint in Carolina, the Nevada product went down against the Chicago Bears in Week 6. There was concern on the field that something serious was amiss. It turned out to be a torn bicep that ruled him out for the entire campaign.

This was a body blow for Corbett, especially in a contract year. His future is under a cloud, but all hope regarding an extension is not lost just yet.

Carolina Panthers could offer Austin Corbett short-term deal with no guarantees

Corbett is a good player and a solid professional. He's also endured three season-ending injuries in a row. That won't go unnoticed by the Panthers when the time comes to begin negotiations.

Dependability is everything in the NFL. Corbett's featured just nine times in two seasons. He lasted 17 games in his first year but tore his ACL in the regular-season finale. It's a precarious situation that could legitimately go either way.

Compromise is key. Corbett outlined a desire to stick around but acknowledged the decision was ultimately out of his hands. He's going to make a full recovery and keeping continuity on the offensive line is preferable. It's also worth remembering that Dan Morgan is running the football operation more professionally than previous regimes with no sentiment attached to his decision-making process.

Cade Mays stepped into the center role and played well in Corbett's absence. He's younger and will be a lot cheaper to retain. There's also the chance Carolina seeks another option in free agency or the draft. That strengthens the Panthers' leverage at the bargaining table.

This is all part of the cutthroat nature of the NFL at this time of year. Corbett's overcome tremendous adversity since joining the Panthers. If the money works for all parties, perhaps a short-term extension would be worth pursuing to see if the interior force can enjoy some better luck on the health front.

If everything checks out and he plays well, another year after that will be on the table. Corbett will be 30 years old next season and should be relatively fresh, so there could be a few more good campaigns left before the player hangs up his cleats.

Should the Panthers and Corbett's representatives fail to find a middle ground, both sides will go their separate ways. In this scenario, the experienced figure should find a new home quickly provided the medical assessments are satisfactory.

Fortunately for fans, they don't have much longer to wait before finding out for sure.

