Mike Jackson Sr. and 4 Carolina Panthers players most likely to re-sign in 2025

This is a critical offseason for the Carolina Panthers. They have stability for the first time under David Tepper's ownership. Taking advantage of this newfound stability is crucial.

Before general manager Dan Morgan tackles free agency and the pre-draft assessment phase, he must decide what to do with the current playing personnel. The Panthers have free agents to either re-sign or let go. Some could be sacrificed or extended ahead of time. It's a busy time of year that will keep fans engaged before the time comes to resume football activities.

The Panthers are on the right track. They made improvements over the second half of 2024 and the culture within the building is vastly enhanced under head coach Dave Canales. It also helps that Bryce Young cemented his status as the team's starting quarterback next season.

It'll be interesting to see how Morgan and salary-cap guru Brandt Tilis handle this offseason. They need to maximize every resource available. Getting the cap number up would be preferable. They also have nine draft selections to bolster depth and find instant difference-makers.

That's for the not-too-distant future. For now, here are five Panthers players most likely to re-sign in 2025. We'll begin with veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr.

Carolina Panthers players most likely to re-sign in 2025

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

The Carolina Panthers made plenty of quality moves during general manager Dan Morgan's first offseason at the helm. Acquiring Mike Jackson Sr. via trade from the Seattle Seahawks was one of them.

This was a reactionary transaction from the Panthers. Morgan would have probably stood pat had it not been for Dane Jackson's hamstring complication shortly before the campaign. The front-office leader deserves credit for striking with conviction and securing the services of a high-value option capable of slotting into Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system flawlessly.

Jackson formed a productive partnership with Jaycee Horn on the boundary. The Panthers had plenty of problems with their historically bad defense, but this cornerback tandem provided stability amid the doom and gloom.

The former Miami standout was an ever-present in the lineup. He finished with 13 pass breakups, which ranked second league-wide according to Pro Football Focus. Jackson was a constant and performed consistently. Acquiring him for seventh-round pick Michael Barrett was cost-effective at an important time.

Dave Canales' comments suggested a new deal would be coming Jackson's way. The Panthers could add another cornerback at some stage, but the veteran did enough for an extended stay.