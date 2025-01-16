Damien Lewis and 4 Carolina Panthers unsung heroes from the 2024 season

It didn't amount to anything more than another losing season, but the Carolina Panthers made some encouraging strides as the 2024 campaign progressed. Some unsung heroes emerged along the way, playing important but overlooked roles in the team's renaissance.

Dave Canales remains steadfast with his methods. The head coach knew it would take time for the Panthers to build confidence after a torrid run in recent years. His patience and unrivaled enthusiasm paid off handsomely with a strong end to the 2024 campaign.

The Panthers won five games — a positive step in the right direction. They have offseason stability for the first time since David Tepper assumed ownership. They also boast a potential franchise quarterback after Bryce Young's exceptional turnaround upon returning to the starting lineup.

Perhaps more important than any of that, the fans are engaged again. They've been the subject of ridicule and embarrassment with the glory days of the mid-2010s firmly in the rearview mirror. But there is now hope where pessimism once ruled the roost.

It took a collective effort with some getting more hype than others. With this in mind, here are five unsung heroes from the Panthers' improved efforts in 2024.

We'll start with imposing interior offensive lineman Damien Lewis.

Carolina Panthers unsung heroes from the 2024 season

Damien Lewis - Carolina Panthers OL

Dan Morgan wasted no time revealing his top priority in free agency. He wanted to bolster the offensive trenches to get a genuine evaluation of second-year quarterback Bryce Young. He spent lavish sums to achieve this objective, which was money well spent based on the progress made in 2024.

The offensive line went from a serious weakness to the team's biggest strength. Young wasn't entirely convinced early on, but the trust in his protection after returning to the lineup played a leading role in his renaissance.

Damien Lewis was a big part of that. The formidable left guard won't hog the headlines and is a quiet character away from the gridiron. However, he turns into a ruthless, take-no-prisoners player capable of dominating proceedings.

Lewis was outstanding throughout the campaign. His 76.9 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 16th out of 135 qualifying guards. The former LSU standout also held his own in pass protection with a 72.0 pass-blocking grade.

It wasn't just the on-field production that stood out. Lewis and Robert Hunt changed the entire attitude of Carolina's offensive line. They made everyone around them better. One only has to look at the strides made by left tackle Ikem Ekwonu with a stable presence alongside him to see that.