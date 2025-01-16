Damien Lewis and 4 Carolina Panthers unsung heroes from the 2024 season

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

The Carolina Panthers had to pivot slightly during the offseason. Dane Jackson was projected to be the starting cornerback opposite Jaycee Horn. When the veteran free-agent signing went to injured reserve with a hamstring issue, more was needed.

Dan Morgan struck a deal with the Seattle Seahawks for Mike Jackson Sr. The general manager and head coach Dave Canales know the player from their time with the NFC West squad. They thought he had the experience and proven production to transition quickly. It was among their best pieces of business.

Jackson took a few weeks to fully familiarize himself with Ejiro Evero's demands. That was expected considering his late arrival before Week 1, but his overall body of work was immensely encouraging aside from that.

The former fifth-round pick out of Miami ranked second league-wide with 13 pass breakups throughout the campaign. Jackson was assured in coverage despite being targeted heavily. He was a willing helper against the run and a sound tackler, missing just six efforts throughout the campaign.

Considering this trade cost the Panthers nothing more than seventh-round pick Michael Barrett — who wasn't going to make the 53-man roster after struggling to adjust over the summer — this was a shrewd transaction by Morgan. And based on Canales' comments, Jackson will get rewarded with a new deal at some stage.

Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers KR

Raheem Blackshear fell pretty far down the running back pecking order during the offseason. Chuba Hubbard was the top dog, the Panthers weren't ready to throw in the towel on Miles Sanders, and Dan Morgan traded up in the second round to secure the services of Jonathon Brooks.

Things looked bleak for Blackshear. This forced the former undrafted free agent to carve out a different niche for himself — something he accomplished to catch the eye.

Blackshear focused his attention on improving his ability as a kick returner. The Panthers liked what they saw from the former undrafted free agent. He won the starting job on special teams and took off, emerging as one of the league's most productive weapons in this key discipline.

The Virginia Tech product was explosive, had the necessary field vision to remain patient, and exploited gaps effectively. Blackshear's performances were so good that he even got Pro Bowl consideration and All-Pro votes without quite doing enough to secure the distinctions.

This is a big positive for Blackshear at a time when the NFL kickoffs are becoming more prevalent. The player is a restricted free agent this offseason, but something should get worked out to ensure he sticks around.