Dan Morgan can't afford for Panthers to gamble on this free agent fool's gold

It didn't take an industry-leading psychologist to decipher general manager Dan Morgan's offseason intent. He wants the Carolina Panthers to enhance their ability to create havoc in opposing backfields, and this starts by improving the pass-rushing options at defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's disposal.

This was music to fans' ears. The Panthers have found generating pressure difficult since trading Brian Burns — who has recorded 25 sacks in two seasons with the New York Giants — before the 2024 campaign. Nic Scourton has promise, and Princely Umanmielen should continue to develop. All bets are off aside from that.

D.J. Wonnum is a free agent and probably won't return. Patrick Jones II has one more year remaining on his deal, but he's coming off a significant back injury and could be a cut candidate at some stage. More is required, and one NFL analyst thought taking a swing on Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency could be an option if the money works for all parties.

NFL analyst urges Carolina Panthers to pursue Dante Fowler Jr., but there is a major red flag

Lorenzo J. Reyna of Clutch Points thought Fowler's experience could be an asset to the Panthers. However, he acknowledged that his best days are behind him, so it would be a risky acquisition if the Panthers pursued it.

"Looks like the 31-year-old can use a change from Dallas. [Dave] Canales additionally can look to the past sack master to boost a unit that saw none of their defenders hit six sacks. Landing edge rushers is a must come April in the NFL Draft. Though the 2018 NFC champ Fowler can show the ropes in this scenario." Lorenzo J. Reyna

Fowler underwhelmed during his return to the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. His impact as a rotational edge rusher on the Washington Commanders in 2024 saw him reach double-digit sacks. General manager Adam Peters didn't believe he was worthy of an extension, and Jerry Jones may hold a similar opinion this time around.

The No. 3 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft should have one or two more productive seasons left. However, this doesn't seem likely from Carolina's perspective. And there is one big reason why.

For all of Fowler's strengths in getting after the quarterback throughout his career, he is an absolute liability against the run. He overcommits, cannot gain leverage consistently enough, and doesn't have the size to hold his ground. Considering the value Evero places on defenders who can set edges consistently, this seems like a non-starter.

If Fowler is willing to become a situational edge-rusher in obvious passing situations, it's a different story. At the same time, the Panthers have Umanmielen for that, so Morgan should be focusing his attention on a three-down asset rather than a complementary piece with whatever cash is available.