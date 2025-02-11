Dan Morgan given dream Carolina Panthers mock draft scenario by NFL analyst

Dan Morgan must do everything in his power to fix the defense this offseason. One NFL analyst gave the Carolina Panthers general manager a helping hand with a dream draft scenario.

Morgan opted to focus his substantial investments on offense during his first year at the helm. He spent big sums on Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to become the team's new guard tandem. Three of his first draft selections were on offensive playmakers. That was positive, but it came at the expense of coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit.

The Panthers were the league's worst defense by a considerable margin. They conceded the most single-season points in NFL history. Their run defense was disgraceful, giving up 179.8 rushing yards per game. It was an unmitigated disaster from start to finish.

After taking accountability for the defense's failings, Morgan should address every position group with urgency. Money is tight right now, so maximizing the nine draft picks at Carolina's disposal is crucial.

This is a deep class in positions of need for the Panthers. Thor Nystrom from Fantasy Life got a legitimate difference-maker to Carolina at No. 8 overall with a little luck along the way in his latest mock draft.

Carolina Panthers strike gold with Mason Graham in 2025 NFL mock draft

The choice? Michigan's formidable defensive lineman Mason Graham.

"Carolina had a historically bad defense in 2024. The Panthers allowed the most points ever in a season, and the third-most rushing yards. Carolina has huge needs along the defensive front and in the secondary. [Mason] Graham is a two-way bully of a three-technique who gets after the quarterback and anchors against the run. He has violent hands and rock-em-sock-em shock-absorbing core strength. He and Derrick Brown would give Carolina a formidable defensive interior." Thor Nystrom

This is an exceptional group of defensive linemen emerging from the college ranks. The fact there is no debate about Graham being the best of the bunch speaks volumes.

Graham is a sensational talent. He could end up being the best prospect in this class when it's all said and done. Slotting him opposite Derrick Brown on Evero's 3-4 front would change everything for this defense.

There is nothing Graham can't do. He has every physical and athletic attribute associated with elite-level defensive linemen at the next level. He's a dominant presence against the run, identifying plays developing quickly and using a unique blend of raw power and explosiveness to reach the contact point with ruthless aggression. This is matched by accomplished credentials in pass-rushing situations, resulting in 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks throughout his three-year career with the Wolverines.

Graham became almost the sole focus of opposing protection schemes as a junior. He absorbs double teams well and has the technique to counter when early momentum is lost. The prospect's versatility makes him a deadly weapon Evero can put to good use in this scenario.

Whether the interior game-wrecker will be available when Carolina goes on the clock is highly debatable. Much will depend on how many quarterbacks go early, but it would be a bombshell of epic proportions if the Panthers got the chance to acquire Graham.

If they do, it shouldn't take long for Morgan to make the call.

