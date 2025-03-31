Dan Morgan outlines supreme confidence in Panthers' front-office strategy

Dan Morgan had an unenviable task upon taking the Carolina Panthers general manager job in 2023. This roster was in disarray and the franchise was in complete dysfunction. It was a tough task, but things look a lot more promising now.

Not every move has bore fruit. The Panthers still have needs to fill and this was always going to be a gradual route back into contention. Morgan is sticking to his long-term plan, and the collaboration within the decision-making process represents a breath of fresh air.

Morgan, executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis, and head coach Dave Canales have an aligned vision for the future. They are working toward specific goals and rarely deviate from their chosen path. While some fans are impatient after experiencing nothing but misery throughout David Tepper's ownership, achieving stability was the most important task above all else.

After the constant stream of firings, rash gambles, and everything in between, this is a change of pace that the Panthers needed. It was also evident throughout Morgan's second recruitment period, which stems from a disciplined approach and having the courage to move off specific targets when the money doesn't work.

Dan Morgan eager to continue Carolina Panthers' disciplined front-office approach

The former linebacker is eager for this trend to continue moving forward. Morgan's business-first mindset and willingness to consider different opinions set this process apart from previous regimes. Carolina only won five games in 2024, but things are looking up after years of decay.

"I think when myself, Brandt (Tilis), and (Dave) Canales get together, we're obviously talking about who we think can help our team, and then money always comes into play, right? So, we're going to put a number on it. I just think it comes down to us three communicating. You know, just being detailed with the plan, being disciplined with the plan, setting the number that we're comfortable at. And then, if it gets to that number, we can choose to go over, or we can choose to stay. So, I think we come in with a plan, and then I think we stay disciplined with that plan, and I think that's key and is going to be key to our success moving forward, is just having that discipline." Dan Morgan via Panthers.com

Morgan was right to focus his attention on defensive reinforcements this offseason. The Panthers were humbled beyond belief and embarrassed beyond measure by the failings of Ejiro Evero's unit last time around. Adding proven veterans with the promise of more via the 2025 NFL Draft should make the team more balanced, which is a win-win for everybody.

If it doesn't fit into Morgan's plan for sustained growth, the Panthers aren't interested. Tilis is the money man and is doing a good job of making sure Carolina's future flexibility remains secure. Canales' input is also vital as the coach who knows which players could fit where within his schematic concepts.

It's been a promising start, but nothing more. The Panthers need their new signings to hit the ground running for things to improve. They need their young players to develop accordingly. More importantly, they need to start much better in pursuit of gaining momentum when the regular season arrives.

After that, everything else should fall into place. And there will be nobody more deserving of praise than Morgan if this scenario comes to fruition.

