Dan Morgan reveals biggest rude awakening from year one as Carolina Panthers GM

Dan Morgan endured a baptism of fire during his first year as Carolina Panthers general manager. He learned plenty of harsh lessons along the way, but one rude awakening stands out above all else.

Morgan knew the job he was taking on. He was previously general manager Scott Fitterer's right-hand man, so he was well aware of the ungodly mess he had to clean up. Not every decision went his way, but the Panthers are on much sounder footing now.

The former linebacker deserves immense praise for the way he conducted himself. Morgan restored order to the front office and improved professionalism. He implemented a business-first model with no sentiment attached to the decision-making process. There were no rash decisions or quick fixes — every decision was made methodically and collaboratively.

There was a long-term vision for the future. Morgan always kept the bigger picture in mind. That represented a breath of fresh air after years of panic, chaos, and everything in between.

Dan Morgan reflects on first year as Carolina Panthers general manager

Morgan revealed that learning how to problem solve and embrace every eventuality with the same mindset was the biggest thing he'll take from year one at the helm. Rolling with the punches was a new experience — something the front-office leader handled well in difficult circumstances.

"I would say expect the unexpected. In my seat, there's something new that comes across your desk every single day, and I think the biggest thing being a GM is problem-solving. You got to be a really good problem solver. You have to be a really good communicator with your staff, always be available, and always have your door open for anybody to come in. If there are any problems, issues, or suggestions, I always have an open-door policy. But yeah, I would say definitely first-year GM, expect the unexpected, expect the early text in the morning, the text that you weren't really expecting or even a late-night text, so it's definitely a problem-solving position." Dan Morgan via Panthers.com

Morgan didn't hit a home run every time. His trade to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson was a disaster through no real fault of his own. He freely admitted not doing enough to fortify the defense as Ejiro Evero's unit went through a historically bad campaign. Some of his draft choices also came under scrutiny.

The biggest positive above all else is stability. Morgan and head coach Dave Canales did enough to convince team owner David Tepper this project was worth giving time to. The Panthers are not involved in the hiring cycle for the first time in years. Aside from a couple of assistant defensive coaches being made surplus to requirements, there is continuity where once there was nothing but dysfunction.

Carolina became more competitive on the field this season. That also took time, but Canales' methods started to bear fruit over the second half of 2024. Much more is needed to enter the playoff picture, but hope has been restored at long last.

Morgan's gained a lot of confidence. He's highly driven and navigated some significant early turbulence. His resolve and unrelenting belief in the project ensured he came out on the other end smiling.

That's a positive sign. But the hard work is just getting started.

