Daunting test awaits Panthers' high-earner in pivotal Week 1 clash

Carolina Panthers fans were jubilant when the team extended veteran right tackle Taylor Moton ahead of time. He's one of the most durable and consistent performers around, and there was nobody more deserving of another financial commitment from the franchise.

This gives Moton the chance to finish his career where it all started. The former Western Michigan standout was a beacon of hope as all around him crumbled during Carolina's plunge to rock bottom under previous regimes. Now, things are looking up, so it was only right for the Panthers to reward him accordingly.

Repaying this faith is crucial. And Moton gets an early chance to do just that with a daunting test in Carolina's regular-season curtain raiser against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Carolina Panthers need Taylor Moton at the top of his game in Week 1

Moton is more than capable of keeping any edge rusher out of the backfield when fit and firing on all cylinders. He's not getting any younger, but the pass protection last year was highly accomplished. The 2017 second-round pick gave up one sack and conceded just 14 pressures, which is a testament to the exceptional skills he brings to the table.

He'll be counted upon more than ever at EverBank Stadium this weekend. The Panthers will likely be without left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, so Moton must lock down his edge from start to finish. He's got the tools to get the job done, but Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are formidable adversaries that deserve the utmost respect.

Walker was a contentious No. 1 overall pick at the time, but he's silenced those doubters with 20.5 sacks over the last two seasons. Hines-Allen had a down year in 2024 by his typically high standards. However, he still managed eight sacks, taking his career total to 53 through six years.

Attacking the blindside will be high on the Jaguars' list of objectives if Ekwonu cannot go. But if Moton doesn't hold down his side of the line, that's going to increase Carolina's problems exponentially at the worst possible time.

Thankfully, Moton has a track record of shining when the competition increases. There are very few (if any) edge rushers who've dominated him throughout the entirety of a game. Nothing the player has shown this summer suggests the same trend cannot continue.

Hines-Allen and Walker could be a devastating tandem with new Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile leading the charge. Even so, Moton has seen off far better pass rushers throughout a prolific career to date. Adding to this streak is only going to enhance Carolina's chances of attaining an opening-day triumph.

