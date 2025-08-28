Panthers rocked by shock setback with major Week 1 absence looming

Just when everything was seemingly going well for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Dave Canales got thrown yet another curveball that threatens the participation of one key figure in Week 1.

The Panthers navigated final roster cuts and put together their practice squad, which saw their attention immediately turn to a tricky-looking regular-season road opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Canales is confident that his squad can be more competitive this time around. To do that, he needs all his established figures to be fit and firing throughout.

There is a new problem that has caused great concern among the fan base. Canales revealed that starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu underwent an emergency appendectomy, and his status for their game versus the Jaguars is officially in doubt.

Carolina Panthers face anxious wait on Ikem Ekwonu's status before Week 1

Ekwonu is projected for a major breakout in 2025 after showing some encouraging strides during the previous campaign. With the promise of a big-money contract extension on the horizon, even the slightest setback could make a huge difference. To say this unfortunate setback is poorly timed would be a massive understatement.

Canales said it could go right up until game time on September 7, and he couldn't say one way or the other how it's going to go. The Panthers will approach Ekwonu's status with extreme caution. They'll give him every chance to take the field, but they would also be wise to play the long game and avoid the risk of further complications.

If Ekwonu missed one game, it's not that big of a deal. If he comes back too soon, aggravates the problem, and is forced for an extended spell on the sidelines, that's a much bigger issue.

Not having Ekwonu will be sorely felt, even if it is for just one game. Yosh Nijman has reportedly been getting work on the blindside at practice in his absence. Looking at how poorly the veteran performed during the preseason, it's not hard to see where the problems could emerge going up against the defensive end tandem of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.

It's a wait-and-see scenario, which makes things all the more frustrating for fans. Ekwonu is an integral piece of the puzzle who could cement his status as a franchise cornerstone this year. Losing early momentum isn't ideal, so it'll be another huge test of the former North Carolina State standout's resolve in the face of adversity.

Ekwonu's shown some impressive fighting qualities before. He'll need to do the same again.

