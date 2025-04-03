Dave Canales brings crystal-clear clarity to overlooked Panthers signing plans

Dave Canales set out his stall soon after taking the Carolina Panthers' head coaching job. He wanted to establish a run-first mindset on offense and be physical in pursuit of setting the tone.

After the signing of one overlooked free agent, he'll now get that chance.

Releasing veteran running back Miles Sanders was a foregone conclusion. The Pro Bowler never looked capable of meeting expectations through injury and poor performance. When pay cut negotiations fell flat, the Panthers disposed of the former second-round pick without much fanfare attached.

Dan Morgan already had a replacement in mind. After Rico Dowdle's price came down, the Panthers struck with conviction to bring the backfield threat into the fold. This went relatively under the radar compared to most acquisitions around the league, but it's an extremely important addition to the ranks.

Dowdle is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season with the Dallas Cowboys. He'll form a potentially productive tandem with Chuba Hubbard, who remains the focal point after earning a four-year extension during the 2024 campaign.

Carolina Panthers' run-first strategy receives major boost with Rico Dowdle signing

The Panthers could add another running back — preferably with pass-catching prowess — at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft. But for now, Canales is supremely confident the partnership allows him to implement his offensive strategies effectively next season.

"It's really just fit. It's continuity. It's having Chuba [Hubbard] as that patient, vision, downhill, tough running style. When I talk about Rico [Dowdle], it's patient, vision, running, toughness, just like attitude on the sideline. So, for me, it's just the continuity that we're afforded when you have two guys with the same type of style. I know some people try to have people that complement each other with different attributes. Man, if you got two war daddies like that who can go in there and keep that attitude and that toughness going for the group, I think it's really critical that you have." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

All the talk has centered on the Panthers finding a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young. But what got lost was Canales' obvious intent to make Carolina a run-first operation behind its ever-improving offensive line.

These plans are crystal clear after Dowdle's arrival.

The Panthers weren't going to wait around. They had to find a short-term fix until Jonathon Brooks was ready to return from another torn ACL. There's no telling how long the 2024 second-round pick will take to get back to his college form. There's a chance it never happens, so having this contingency plan provides extra flexibility for Canales and takes some pressure off the injury-plagued weapon.

If Dowdle performs well, he'll be in a better position to get a longer-term commitment in Carolina or elsewhere next spring. Confidence is high he can meet expectations. He should also get plenty of opportunities to flourish within Canales' offensive schematics.

The Panthers focused their attention on fortifying the defense throughout free agency, and rightfully so. But that doesn't detract from how pivotal Dowdle's presence could be if Canales wants to progress this project in the second year under his leadership.

