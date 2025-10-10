Dave Canales can’t outrun the Panthers' habit that could break them

Dave Canales is doing everything in his power to instill the right culture across the Carolina Panthers. His positive approach and boundless enthusiasm have been a breath of fresh air compared to previous regimes. At the same time, this is a results business.

The Panthers have been the butt of everyone's joke for too long. Canales and general manager Dan Morgan are slowly rekindling a competitive spirit and respect, but it's taking time. Players are still buying in and fighting hard. However, morale victories are wearing thin.

Their stunning fightback against the Miami Dolphins could be a turning point. The Panthers looked down and out thanks to quarterback Bryce Young's two turnovers in as many drives to start the contest. It was a testament to their supreme resolve that they came back to clinch a morale-boosting success.

Carolina Panthers must become more consistent to thrive under Dave Canales

That saved their season. But unless the Panthers eradicate the one bad habit that's holding them back, Canales is only going to get so far.

This centers on removing the team's unpredictability from the equation. The Panthers will shut out the Atlanta Falcons one week before getting blown out by the New England Patriots the next. A good performance is typically followed by a bad one. It's been an ongoing frustration for fans, and it won't be going unnoticed by Canales as part of his ongoing assessments.

It's about finding a happy medium. All phases need to rely on each other at times during games, so this is all about finding the required consistency to minimize complications and provide each unit with a fighting chance.

The Panthers demonstrated their forceful capabilities when they dominated the Falcons. That was the most complete performance of Canales' tenure by a considerable margin. It showed what Carolina could achieve once early momentum was established. It's also a standard the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator should be expecting every time his team steps onto the field.

That's been the most formidable obstacle to overcome thus far. The Panthers are getting closer, but a lot of hard work lies ahead.

Consistency is what separates the contending teams from the also-rans. They rarely shoot themselves in the foot. They are fundamentally sound in all phases, consistently delivering when the stakes are highest. Canales can see this exact vision for his roster. Just how long it's going to take is another matter.

As the old saying goes, Rome wasn't built in a day. But the sooner Canales gets this team firing on all cylinders every single week, the better Carolina's outlook will be.