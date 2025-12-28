Dave Canales confirms Panthers' worst fears with devastating injury update

The Carolina Panthers suffered an ugly loss to end their regular-season home slate. And their problems started on the very first offensive play.

Now, they will be without promising tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and way beyond that.

Sanders was blocking downfield when running back Rico Dowdle fell onto the back of his lower leg, and the concerns were immediate. The 2024 fourth-round pick was helped off the field and went into the medical tent before being carted into the locker room. He was immediately ruled out for the rest of Carolina's game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Dave Canales had an even graver update to share during his postgame media availability.

Carolina Panthers suffer cruel Ja'Tavion Sanders injury blow in Week 17

The head coach confirmed that Sanders had broken his ankle. He will have surgery, possibly even as early as Monday, to repair the damage. However, it's going to be a long road back to health for a player who'd shown genuine signs of a positive outlook in recent weeks.

#Panthers TE JT Sanders suffered a broken ankle and will have surgery this week, possibly tomorrow, per Canales. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 28, 2025

While Sanders hasn't met the offseason breakout hype, he's a solid contributor who's worked hard to gain the trust of quarterback Bryce Young. This is a bitterly disappointing development at the worst possible time, leaving the Panthers relying on Tommy Tremble and rookie Mitchell Evans to fill the void with the NFC South championship at stake next time out.

It's been a luckless start for the two former Texas standouts drafted by the Panthers in 2024. Running back Jonathon Brooks has barely featured after two torn ACLs, although he's hoping to be back for the start of OTAs. Depending on the severity of the break, Sanders may be out for much longer, so others have to hold down the fort until he gets the all-clear to resume football activities.

The Panthers have adopted a next-man-up mentality with great success under Canales. Those further down the depth chart have been needed, and the coaching staff has done a great job of making sure they are fully prepared when their numbers are called. Tremble and Evans will be counted upon more than ever without Sanders. They must make their presence felt with all the marbles on the line at Raymond James Stadium next weekend.

As for Sanders? His immediate focus is on getting through his procedure and rehabilitation. It's not how he envisaged things going in his second campaign, but he's young enough and resolute enough to bounce back.

And everyone associated with the Panthers will be supporting Sanders every step of the way.