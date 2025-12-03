Dave Canales enters bye week with one move Panthers fans are begging him to make

The Carolina Panthers are typically devoid of hope and expectation entering their bye week. That isn't the case this time around.

Head coach Dave Canales' squad is not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination. There have been several ups and downs during another rollercoaster campaign. Still, an incredible victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 gave everyone a massive lift at the perfect time.

Carolina is 7-6 with four games remaining. Everything is still in front of them, although they would likely need to win three more down the stretch to clinch the NFC South crown. Fans are growing in confidence, and the Panthers are finally on the correct path after years of languishing among the bottom feeders.

Carolina Panthers must consider shaking up the tight end room after the bye week

There is still some hard work left. And there is one big decision facing Canales that fans are clamoring for him to make.

Things haven't gone well for Ja'Tavion Sanders this season. The tight end was widely expected to have a breakout campaign in Year 2 of his professional career, but injuries and poor consistency have seen him fall way short of the raised bar.

The former Texas star is struggling to find his feet. Canales began to turn the tide against the Rams, reducing his snaps to 48 percent while rookie Mitchell Evans was on the field for 53%. This is a trend that must continue.

Evans has steadily grown in stature. The Notre Dame product is starting to generate positive momentum, both as a pass-catcher and a blocker in the passing game. He's got the potential to be a well-rounded starter with a bit of extra refinement, but the experience of being involved in meaningful games down the stretch is only going to aid his development.

This is about finding the necessary balance. Tommny Tremble is also making an impact from a blocking standpoint. The current dynamic could suffice, but if Evans can become more influential in the passing game, which looks entirely possible, that's going to help Carolina's playoff push immediately.

Regardless of how things go from here, the Panthers now have a solid platform to build. A few more tweaks to the roster, and Carolina will be even more competitive next season. But if the tight ends cannot raise their performance levels — Sanders, in particular — then finding a better option could be high on general manager Dan Morgan's list of priorities next spring.

It'll be fascinating to watch things unfold after the bye week. And the tight-end dynamic will be something of keen interest.