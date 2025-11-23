Dave Canales fires up the Panthers as injuries pile up before prime time

A massive opportunity awaits the Carolina Panthers on the prime-time stage in Week 12. It won't be easy against the San Francisco 49ers, but this represents a chance for head coach Dave Canales' squad to formally announce itself as a resurgent force with the national audience watching closely.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they are going into the eagerly anticipated contest with some troubling injury problems.

This is not uncommon, especially at this stage of the campaign. Every team is dealing with bumps and bruises. The Panthers haven't had their bye week yet to get healthy, so rolling with the punches is key.

Dave Canales issues rallying cry amid Carolina Panthers' injury concerns

The Panthers will be without starting center Cade Mays. If that wasn't bad enough, Carolina doesn't have its linebacker tandem of Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom available. But instead of looking on the pessimistic side, Canales issued a rallying cry to those further down the pecking order set to gain additional involvement.

"It's pretty common league-wide, specifically for us, with some of the changes we have. There's two ways to look at it for me. I'm always looking at opportunities for guys to show us what they can do and how they can help our team win." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

It's all hands on deck. The Panthers don't have any room for passengers, especially against another NFC playoff hopeful. Being without Mays, Rozeboom, and Wallace isn't ideal, but Canales is confident he has the strength in depth to compensate for these absences.

Austin Corbett will replace Mays, with Chandler Zavala keeping his spot at the right guard position despite a lackluster outing against the Atlanta Falcons. The defensive second-level problems are much more severe, and that won't go unnoticed by head coach Kyle Shanahan during his planning for the clash.

A combination of Maema Njongmeta, Claudin Cherelus, undrafted rookie Bam Martin-Scott, and practice squad elevation Krys Barnes to get the job done. And keeping running back Christian McCaffrey quiet represents a tall order that the Panthers know incredibly well.

Hopefully, Wallace, Rozeboom, and Mays can all get back in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. But until then, everyone needs to roll up their sleeves, display the correct resolve, and execute the game plan effectively to give Carolina a fighting chance of securing another stunning upset on the road.

There is no time for the Panthers to wallow. After all, a win could propel Canales' team to the NFC South summit if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come unstuck.