Dan Orlovsky just affirmed what Panthers' critics refuse to believe

The Carolina Panthers don't get much national attention. They reside in a small market, and this squad has been more accustomed to being among the also-rans in recent years. But after generating some positive momentum, the narrative is starting to change.

Carolina finds itself half a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead with six games remaining. Everyone has bought into head coach Dave Canales' culture shift. The methodical roster construction from general manager Dan Morgan provided the stability sorely lacking under previous regimes. They might not be a Super Bowl challenger just yet, but the Panthers are on the correct trajectory at long last.

Some complex challenges remain. The Panthers might fall short, but one respected former pro turned analyst believes Carolina has a real shot at securing a playoff spot.

Dan Orlovsky of ESPN affirmed what the Panthers' critics refuse to believe. This team has a shot. Their offseason recruiting was exceptional, and their quarterback is making the improvements needed to get them there.

"We should be talking more about the Carolina Panthers. 6-5, playing meaningful games going into Thanksgiving, going to make a playoff push. We should be talking about them as one of the teams that had as good an offseason as anybody. The Panthers are 6-5. They're tough. They're physical. They win close games. They're well coached. The quarterback's taken a step forward, and they're going to make a playoff push. This time last year, this felt like a very difficult situation. It was rinse-and-repeat, but it's been a complete reversal. They're a fun football team to watch — don't be surprised if they get in." Dan Orlovsky

Some in the media dismiss the Panthers based on their pre-draft projections of Bryce Young, team owner David Tepper's indifferent handling of football affairs in the past, and their rock-bottom status after other head coaches couldn't pick this franchise off the canvas.

But something feels different this time.

The Panthers are ascending. This is still a young roster, learning and growing together. Morgan is making the correct investments with the future in mind, and Canales' boundless enthusiasm enabled the coach to weather an early storm to get this franchise on a solid footing.

They might not make it, especially with some extremely tough games upcoming. But it doesn't matter; the Panthers are done being a laughingstock, and they are coming to prove once and for all that they can give any team a run for its money.

And make no mistake, if the Panthers do get into the postseason, nobody will want to face them.